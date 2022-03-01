The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Feb. 17-24:
Feb. 17
Lambert, Brian Paul: 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 32; violations of protective orders
McCallum, David Bryant: 4545 Downman Road, New Orleans; Age: 55; violation of open container city ordinance, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Yarno, Natalie: 12453 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales; Age: 34; surety, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Mullins, Broderick Sugar Ray: 1330 Jim Taylor Drive, Apt. 48, Baton Rouge; Age: 42; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary, theft less than $1,000
McGee, Justin Paul: 17019 Fox Ridge Drive, Prairieville; Age: 31; violations of protective orders
Ellsworth, Nicholas Morgan: 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales; Age: 35; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Kilgore, Sarah C.: 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales; Age: 39; four counts failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Miles, Nathaniel: 43244 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; failure to appear — bench warrant
Feb. 18
Landry, Stacy Lee: 1416 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 45; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Calais, Breona Shondell: 412 Babineaux St., Breaux Bridge; Age: 25; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, surety, failure to appear — bench warrant
Daigle, Mark C.: 149 Michael St., Napoleonville; Age: 57; soliciting donations without permit
Williams Jr., Jaime Ian: 603 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 20; hold for other agency, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer
Cano, Felipe: 44444 Melancon St., No. 33, Sorrento; Age: 22; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Favorite, Khalid Ali: 10507 Grace Lane, Baton Rouge; Age: 23; failure to appear — bench warrant
Feb. 19
Henry Jr., James Lee: 1333 N. Willow Ave., Gonzales; Age: 50; surety, parole violation, failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, careless operation (with accident), hit-and-run
White, Antoine Marvell: 14717 Beekman St., New Orleans; Age: 37; resisting an officer, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, security required, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, stop signs and yield signs
Mendez, Jerry: 2007 N. Amelia Ave., Gonzales; Age: 23; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, dog running at large
Warr, April: 266 Myrtle Grove Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; failure to appear — bench warrant
Dorsey, Troy N.: 266 Myrtle Grove Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 42; resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Joshua, Anthony Antroine: 3350 La. 1 S., No. 7, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; five counts failure to appear — bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Green, Martrell Lionell: 3199 Caesar Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Feb. 20
Tate Jr., Reginald C.: 610 Poland Ave., New Orleans; Age: 40; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation
Lemon, Lewis Eugene: 24899 Spiller Ranch Road, Denham Springs; Age: 31; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, security required, driver must be licensed, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated — third
Brown, Alvin: 911 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 68; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Sanders, Melvin J.: 502 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; theft less than $1,000
Hood, Honey Beth: address unknown, Denham Springs; Age: 49; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, soliciting donations without permit
Thomas, Jay Anthony: 1021 N Avenue G, Crowley; Age: 56; soliciting donations without permit
Baluch Jr., Joe Anthony: 43475 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 24; failure to appear — bench warrant
Feb. 21
Rauch, Darrell: 11507 Moss Side Drive, Gonzales; Age: 46; aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Haulard, Michael James: 9370 W. Tams Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 42; possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam)
Armant, Cordell: 3036 Broussard Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Kocke, Kevin Michael: 7578 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 45; criminal mischief /tampering with any property of another
Bossom, Keith: 14307 Brown Road, Denham Springs; Age: 55; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Clifton, Rebecca L.: 7322 La. 1 S, Belle Rose; Age: 44; failure to appear — bench warrant
Carter, Justin Deon: 777 Coolwood Drive, Harris, Texas; Age: 28; two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, two counts simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, two counts simple burglary
Carter, Brayden Paul: 12305 Juliet St., Gonzales; Age: 20; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, failure to appear — bench warrant, simple assault, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Jones, Shankeyshia: 700 North 17th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 37; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Musso, Raymond Todd: 18236 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 61; failure to appear — bench warrant, simple assault, simple battery, resisting an officer, simple escape; aggravated escape
Gaudet, Joey Paul: Moody Dixon Road, No. 32, Prairieville; Age: 39; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Feb. 22
Perkins, Libby: 4490 Walter Hill Road, Darrow; Age: 54; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Warren, Earl: 37553 Southwood Village Ave., Prairieville; Age: 31; two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
North Jr., Michael R.: 806 Oak St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; failure to appear — bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Millet, Casey: 15111 John West Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; surety, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear — bench warrant
Via, Vanessa Louise: 8393 Phillips Road, St. Amant; Age: 34; violations of protective orders
Weigle, Ashley E.: 16224 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; failure to appear — bench warrant, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Hahn, William Paul: 10474 Acy Road, St Amant; Age: 43; fugitive — other state jurisdiction
Feb. 23
Williams, Donald Glynn: 38303 Mulberry St., Gonzales; Age: 39; operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, tail lamps, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Steak, James A.: 7212 Ernest Floyd Road N, Gonzales; Age: 41; vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation, aggravated criminal damage to property
Simoneaux, Stephanie Rena: 18538 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas; Age: 29; state probation violation
Tullier Jr., John G.: 12415 Camelia Road, St. Amant; Age: 56; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Dupree, Patrick Ryan: 14298 Parkview Drive, Prairieville; Age: 39; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Edwards, Nicholas Kade: 11117 Johnnie Mae Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $1K but less than $5K, simple burglary
Price, Jiesary Muhumah: 516 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, illegal carry of weapons — crime or controlled dangerous substance, violations of registration provisions, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, driver must be licensed, possession of heroin, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Harrison, Jaliyah: 11195 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 24; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of heroin, failure to appear — bench warrant
Mitchell, Christy Lane: 12023 Turry Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; simple burglary (vehicle)
Feb. 24
Finley, Jason Paul: 42142 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other state jurisdiction