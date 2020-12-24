LSU held its commencement ceremony Dec. 18. For the second time in LSU history, graduation took place in Tiger Stadium, where 1,966 degrees were conferred on fall 2020 graduates.
“Right now, in this very moment, we are taking part in only the second commencement ceremony to ever occur in Tiger Stadium. Only the second — out of 303,” said interim LSU President Tom Galligan, who delivered the keynote address. “Which means that fewer than 1% of all graduating classes have had the great privilege of having their commencement held inside this most hallowed space.”
In addition to the in-person ceremony at Tiger Stadium, LSU had a virtual ceremony later in the day for those who couldn’t attend the morning event with all the graduates names displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.
“We’re really here. We made it,” Galligan said. “Wait, let me correct myself: Louisiana State University graduates of 2020 — you have made it.”
Galligan told the graduates how proud he was of them for persevering through this difficult year as they finished their degrees, but reminded them that terrible times are terrific teachers.
Ascension Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Lane Jeffrey Watkins, Prairieville
College of Agriculture
Taylor Victoria Eshpeter, Gonzales
Jacelyn Nicole Lewis, Gonzales
Tilton Jade Lipoma, Gonzales
College of Art & Design
Kelly LeBlanc, Gonzales
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Madison Alexandra Bledsoe, Gonzales
Zachary Keith Cambre, St. Amant
Erynn Grace Christopherson, Gonzales
Alexis Jordyn Claire Douglas, Pierre Part
Judah Daniel Gaudin, Gonzales
Samuel M. LeBlanc, St. Amant
Molly Nicole Owens, Prairieville
Brandon J. Phillips, Gonzales
Emma M. Poche, Gonzales
Sarah Michelle Robert, Darrow
College of Engineering
Benjamin Paul Babineaux, Prairieville
Joshua Blake Bourgeois, Prairieville
Bailey Paul Braud, Gonzales
Landon Scott Daigle, Donaldsonville
Chase Michael Gomez, Prairieville
David Brian Janis, Gonzales
Tanner Joseph Lormand, Geismar
Deric Cody Masten, Prairieville
Jesse Elise Morrow, Prairieville
Blaine William Perret, Geismar
Milton Carlos Pichardo Jr., Prairieville
Brett Matthew Prejean, Prairieville
Nicolas Andrew Schexnayder, Gonzales
Mason Louis Schexnaydre, Geismar
Connor Paul Smith, Geismar
College of Human Sciences & Education
Audrey Elizabeth Clarke, Prairiville
Alexis Monet Hart, Geismar
Alicia Kathleen LeJeune, Gonzales
Sarah Ann Miller, Gonzales
Christina Rose Richard, Geismar
Grant Joseph Sceroler, Prairieville
Tristen Shae Staley, Gonzales
Brittney Marie Wimberly, Gonzales
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Alexandra Bryann Acheson, Gonzales
Tyler Jordan Alexander Bates, Prairieville
Emily Claire Christian, St. Amant
Madeline Claire McCoy, Gonzales
LisaMarie La'Shon Nevels, Gonzales
Benjamin Dwight Ryland, Gonzales
Timothy Leebouvier Stewart Jr., Prairieville
Bailey Joseph Templet, Gonzales
Claire Rene Weinberger, Prairieville
Iriel Winfrey, Donaldsonville
Jordan Alana Zahr, Prairieville
Jordan Anthony Zuppardo, Gonzales
Manship School of Mass Communication
Emily Rae Millet, Gonzales
Emilie Blanchet Schwing, Geismar
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Joshua Jeriod Dennis, Gonzales
College of Science
Jesse Nicholas Braud, St. Amant
Emily Isabel Galindo, Gonzales
Nha Ca Luong, Prairieville
Kamryn Elisabeth Robinson, Prairieville
Nathaniel Charles Tilley, Prairieville
Jordan McCall Wall, Gonzales
Graduate School
Master's
Matthew Dane Blanchard, Prairieville
John Michael Brady, Prairieville
Derek John Forrester, Prairieville
Bethani Marshe' Glover, Gonzales
Bianca Lashay Goodlow, Gonzales
Michael Scott Landes, Prairieville
Doctorate
Jonathan Charles Nickens, Galvez