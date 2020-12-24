LSU held its commencement ceremony Dec. 18. For the second time in LSU history, graduation took place in Tiger Stadium, where 1,966 degrees were conferred on fall 2020 graduates.

“Right now, in this very moment, we are taking part in only the second commencement ceremony to ever occur in Tiger Stadium. Only the second — out of 303,” said interim LSU President Tom Galligan, who delivered the keynote address. “Which means that fewer than 1% of all graduating classes have had the great privilege of having their commencement held inside this most hallowed space.”

In addition to the in-person ceremony at Tiger Stadium, LSU had a virtual ceremony later in the day for those who couldn’t attend the morning event with all the graduates names displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.

“We’re really here. We made it,” Galligan said. “Wait, let me correct myself: Louisiana State University graduates of 2020 — you have made it.”

Galligan told the graduates how proud he was of them for persevering through this difficult year as they finished their degrees, but reminded them that terrible times are terrific teachers.

Ascension Parish

College of the Coast & Environment

Lane Jeffrey Watkins, Prairieville

College of Agriculture

Taylor Victoria Eshpeter, Gonzales

Jacelyn Nicole Lewis, Gonzales

Tilton Jade Lipoma, Gonzales

College of Art & Design

Kelly LeBlanc, Gonzales

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Madison Alexandra Bledsoe, Gonzales

Zachary Keith Cambre, St. Amant

Erynn Grace Christopherson, Gonzales

Alexis Jordyn Claire Douglas, Pierre Part

Judah Daniel Gaudin, Gonzales

Samuel M. LeBlanc, St. Amant

Molly Nicole Owens, Prairieville

Brandon J. Phillips, Gonzales

Emma M. Poche, Gonzales

Sarah Michelle Robert, Darrow

College of Engineering

Benjamin Paul Babineaux, Prairieville

Joshua Blake Bourgeois, Prairieville

Bailey Paul Braud, Gonzales

Landon Scott Daigle, Donaldsonville

Chase Michael Gomez, Prairieville

David Brian Janis, Gonzales

Tanner Joseph Lormand, Geismar

Deric Cody Masten, Prairieville

Jesse Elise Morrow, Prairieville

Blaine William Perret, Geismar

Milton Carlos Pichardo Jr., Prairieville

Brett Matthew Prejean, Prairieville

Nicolas Andrew Schexnayder, Gonzales

Mason Louis Schexnaydre, Geismar

Connor Paul Smith, Geismar

College of Human Sciences & Education

Audrey Elizabeth Clarke, Prairiville

Alexis Monet Hart, Geismar

Alicia Kathleen LeJeune, Gonzales

Sarah Ann Miller, Gonzales

Christina Rose Richard, Geismar

Grant Joseph Sceroler, Prairieville

Tristen Shae Staley, Gonzales

Brittney Marie Wimberly, Gonzales

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Alexandra Bryann Acheson, Gonzales

Tyler Jordan Alexander Bates, Prairieville

Emily Claire Christian, St. Amant

Madeline Claire McCoy, Gonzales

LisaMarie La'Shon Nevels, Gonzales

Benjamin Dwight Ryland, Gonzales

Timothy Leebouvier Stewart Jr., Prairieville

Bailey Joseph Templet, Gonzales

Claire Rene Weinberger, Prairieville

Iriel Winfrey, Donaldsonville

Jordan Alana Zahr, Prairieville

Jordan Anthony Zuppardo, Gonzales

Manship School of Mass Communication

Emily Rae Millet, Gonzales

Emilie Blanchet Schwing, Geismar

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Joshua Jeriod Dennis, Gonzales

College of Science

Jesse Nicholas Braud, St. Amant

Emily Isabel Galindo, Gonzales

Nha Ca Luong, Prairieville

Kamryn Elisabeth Robinson, Prairieville

Nathaniel Charles Tilley, Prairieville

Jordan McCall Wall, Gonzales

Graduate School

Master's

Matthew Dane Blanchard, Prairieville

John Michael Brady, Prairieville

Derek John Forrester, Prairieville

Bethani Marshe' Glover, Gonzales

Bianca Lashay Goodlow, Gonzales

Michael Scott Landes, Prairieville

Doctorate

Jonathan Charles Nickens, Galvez

