It's homecoming week in St. Amant.
The homecoming parade rolls at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Amant High School and ends at the high school's football stadium, The Pit, where the court will be presented at the pep rally.
The homecoming king and queen will be announced at the pep rally. Masks will be required at the pep rally and soical distancing will be practiced.
The homecoming football game will be played at the Pit at 7 p.m. Friday. There will not be a homecoming dance this year because of the coronavirus.