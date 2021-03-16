The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 4-11:

March 4

Johnson, Alvin J.: 7603 Oakmount Drive, Baton Rouge; age, 37; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, hold for other agency, monetary instrument abuse

Blount, Kevin Michael: 15138 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville; age, 33; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine)

Morris, Tori Jamara: 1306 N. Ezidore St., Gramercy; age, 21; failure to return leased moveable obtaining by false representation-over $1,000

Dupuy, Kelsey Renee: 43279 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales; age, 23; breach of bail condition

Harris, Amanda: 13147 Spellman Lambert Road, St. Amant; age, 38; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly/disorderly conduct, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

St. Pierre, Bryan Lee: 21265 Walker South Road, Walker; age, 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

March 5

Guillory Jr., Edles Joseph: 11324 La. 22, St. Amant; age, 18; drag racing and racing on public roads, maximum speed limit, reckless operation

Sanchez, Samuel Rolando: 44131 Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento; age, 19; maximum speed limit, drag racing and racing on public roads, reckless operation

Ricks, Ronell T.: 5030 Brown Ext., Darrow; age, 37; maximum speed limit, reckless operation

Roundtree, Joshua Alvin: 15233 Joe Sevario Road, Gonzales; age, 26; domestic abuse battery

Jorio, Mason A.: 41458 Stonebrook Ave., Prairieville; age, 18; required position and method of turning at intersections, underage operating while intoxicated

Earl Jr., Wilbert: 7036 Moran Road, Gonzales; age, 75; simple burglary (all others), criminal trespass/all other theft less than $1,000

Nicholas, Jody: 9044 Parkview Drive., Baton Rouge; age, 38; fugitive-other state jurisdiction

Dixon, Kristen Kay: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; age, 24; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Wilson, Delerious Demon: 14212 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales; age, 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety

March 6

Hebert Jr., Roddy Paul: 7170 La. 1 S., Belle Rose; age, 48; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant

Diez, Hayden James: 12487 Rudy Road, Gonzales; age, 21; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, criminal mischief/giving of any false alarm of fire or notice

Cheramie, Jai Ray: address unknown; age, 39; simple assault, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct

Dowiatt, Joshua P.: 43436 Weber City Road, Gonzales; age, 30; domestic abuse battery

Holmes, Frederick D.: 44604 Braud St., Sorrento; age, 49; battery of a dating partner

Dills, Amie Elizabeth: 41095 Lakeway Cove Ave., Gonzales; age, 37; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law

Cowart, Jesse James: 2228 La. 3120, Donaldsonville; age, 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery, state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, simple criminal damage to property, theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

March 7

Roussel Jr., Michael Paul: 41011 Fairmont Ave., Prairieville; age, 42; domestic abuse battery

Townsend, Joseph Lee: 42335 Cedarstone Ave., Prairieville; age, 54; proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-third

Johnson, Delvin Donell: 31294 U.S. 190, Lacombe; age, 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000

Genaro, Capriel: 737 Williamson St., East Brewton, Alabama; age, 21; driver must be licensed, driving on divided highways, operating while intoxicated-first

Johnson, Lashun: 4420 Jenkins Ext., Darrow; age, 31; maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated-first

Campbell, Darrell: 107 Branchwood St., Baton Rouge; age, 54; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000

Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; age, 31; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Hill, Adam D.: 108 Railroad Ave., Apt. 6, Donaldsonville; age, 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, probation violation, bond revocation

Williams, Donovan Oneal: 37421 Parkwood Ave., Prairieville; age, 32; failure to appear-bench warrant

Davenport, Benson Elleri: 11076 Conner Road, Geismar; age, 22; theft less than $1,000

Gray, Christopher: 516 E. Hamilton St, Gonzales; age, 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery

March 8

Wilson, Shannon Evonne: 707 W. Pulford St., Opelousas; age, 36; simple battery, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substances law, aggravated assault with a firearm

Vallet, J'Nae: 724 Education St., Baton Rouge; age, 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Songy, Lance Stephen: 2137 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales; age, 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000, residential contractor fraud $5,000 to $25,000, residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000

Ruth, Clarence K.: 1754 Thomas H. Delpit No. 18, Baton Rouge; age, 52; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/all other theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Poche, Justin Paul: 43100 Poche Lane, Gonzales; age, 26; parole violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin

Haynes, Craig Clifton: 2928 Lukelille Lane, Brusly; age, 45; resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation

Waguespack, George R.: 22315 S Burnside, Gonzales; age, 59; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substances

Nicholas, Lucas: 517 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; age, 40; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

March 9

Nicholas, Anthony Davis: 35114 La. 1 N, Donaldsonville; age, 54; failure to appear-bench warrant, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Butler, Demond: 709 E. Hoover St., Hammond; age, 20; operating vehicle while license is suspended, maximum speed limit, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Vega, Anthony James: 12946 Tannehill Lane, Walker; age, 36; criminal conspiracy, monetary instrument abuse, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000

Graham, Anthony: 2525 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge; age, 26; display of plates, no motor vehicle insurance, maximum speed limit, reckless operation

Villia, Marcus Jamal: 3904 Rocky Mountain Drive, Baton Rouge; age, 27; vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, flight from an officer-aggravated, display of plates, no motor vehicle insurance, maximum speed limit, reckless operation

Singleton, Gene C.: 3120 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville; age, 56; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness

Fox, Ashley: 118 Green Gable Road, Donaldsonville; age, 37; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct

Hendricks, Christopher J.: 39276 Germany Road, Prairieville; age, 29; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (cocaine), possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine)

Murphy, Sean R.: 13200 Depen St., Gonzales; age, 38; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (cocaine), possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic

March 10

Green III, Joseph A.: 11067 Conner Road No. 2, Geismar; age, 32; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of marijuana

Levy, AcQuindus A.: 2281 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; age, 49; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, false imprisonment, flight from an officer, domestic abuse battery

Breaux, Chelsey: 45226 Paul Road, St. Amant; age, 18; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000

Horn, Lacey Lyn: 15233 Joe Sevario Road, Gonzales; age, 26; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Reed, Dexter Hakeem: 310 Charles St., Donaldsonville; age, 23; battery of a dating partner, failure to appear-bench warrant

Levy Jr., Acquindus Anthonio: 213 Evangeline Ext., Donaldsonville; age, 21; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft less than $1,000

Parker, Chant Michael: 42431 Ivy Lessard Road, Gonzales; age, 35; probation violation parish

Glaviana, Landon Hunter: 37113 White Road, Prairieville; age, 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000

Duncan, Alonzo: 41028 Turo Lane, Gonzales; age, 47; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Wheat III, Charles: 10504 La. 22, St. Amant; age, 37; no motor vehicle insurance, turning movements and required signals, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia

March 11

Boudreaux, Kaleb Matthew: 43501 La. 621, Gonzales; age, 26; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), failure to appear-bench warrant

Batiste, Renelle: 134 Evangeline Dr. No. 210, Donaldsonville; age, 29; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Williams, Ramone D.: 218 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; age, 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

