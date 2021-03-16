The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 4-11:
March 4
Johnson, Alvin J.: 7603 Oakmount Drive, Baton Rouge; age, 37; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, hold for other agency, monetary instrument abuse
Blount, Kevin Michael: 15138 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville; age, 33; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine)
Morris, Tori Jamara: 1306 N. Ezidore St., Gramercy; age, 21; failure to return leased moveable obtaining by false representation-over $1,000
Dupuy, Kelsey Renee: 43279 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales; age, 23; breach of bail condition
Harris, Amanda: 13147 Spellman Lambert Road, St. Amant; age, 38; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly/disorderly conduct, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
St. Pierre, Bryan Lee: 21265 Walker South Road, Walker; age, 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
March 5
Guillory Jr., Edles Joseph: 11324 La. 22, St. Amant; age, 18; drag racing and racing on public roads, maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Sanchez, Samuel Rolando: 44131 Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento; age, 19; maximum speed limit, drag racing and racing on public roads, reckless operation
Ricks, Ronell T.: 5030 Brown Ext., Darrow; age, 37; maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Roundtree, Joshua Alvin: 15233 Joe Sevario Road, Gonzales; age, 26; domestic abuse battery
Jorio, Mason A.: 41458 Stonebrook Ave., Prairieville; age, 18; required position and method of turning at intersections, underage operating while intoxicated
Earl Jr., Wilbert: 7036 Moran Road, Gonzales; age, 75; simple burglary (all others), criminal trespass/all other theft less than $1,000
Nicholas, Jody: 9044 Parkview Drive., Baton Rouge; age, 38; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Dixon, Kristen Kay: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; age, 24; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Wilson, Delerious Demon: 14212 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales; age, 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
March 6
Hebert Jr., Roddy Paul: 7170 La. 1 S., Belle Rose; age, 48; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Diez, Hayden James: 12487 Rudy Road, Gonzales; age, 21; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, criminal mischief/giving of any false alarm of fire or notice
Cheramie, Jai Ray: address unknown; age, 39; simple assault, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Dowiatt, Joshua P.: 43436 Weber City Road, Gonzales; age, 30; domestic abuse battery
Holmes, Frederick D.: 44604 Braud St., Sorrento; age, 49; battery of a dating partner
Dills, Amie Elizabeth: 41095 Lakeway Cove Ave., Gonzales; age, 37; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law
Cowart, Jesse James: 2228 La. 3120, Donaldsonville; age, 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery, state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, simple criminal damage to property, theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
March 7
Roussel Jr., Michael Paul: 41011 Fairmont Ave., Prairieville; age, 42; domestic abuse battery
Townsend, Joseph Lee: 42335 Cedarstone Ave., Prairieville; age, 54; proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-third
Johnson, Delvin Donell: 31294 U.S. 190, Lacombe; age, 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Genaro, Capriel: 737 Williamson St., East Brewton, Alabama; age, 21; driver must be licensed, driving on divided highways, operating while intoxicated-first
Johnson, Lashun: 4420 Jenkins Ext., Darrow; age, 31; maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated-first
Campbell, Darrell: 107 Branchwood St., Baton Rouge; age, 54; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; age, 31; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hill, Adam D.: 108 Railroad Ave., Apt. 6, Donaldsonville; age, 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, probation violation, bond revocation
Williams, Donovan Oneal: 37421 Parkwood Ave., Prairieville; age, 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Davenport, Benson Elleri: 11076 Conner Road, Geismar; age, 22; theft less than $1,000
Gray, Christopher: 516 E. Hamilton St, Gonzales; age, 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
March 8
Wilson, Shannon Evonne: 707 W. Pulford St., Opelousas; age, 36; simple battery, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substances law, aggravated assault with a firearm
Vallet, J'Nae: 724 Education St., Baton Rouge; age, 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Songy, Lance Stephen: 2137 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales; age, 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000, residential contractor fraud $5,000 to $25,000, residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000
Ruth, Clarence K.: 1754 Thomas H. Delpit No. 18, Baton Rouge; age, 52; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/all other theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Poche, Justin Paul: 43100 Poche Lane, Gonzales; age, 26; parole violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin
Haynes, Craig Clifton: 2928 Lukelille Lane, Brusly; age, 45; resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation
Waguespack, George R.: 22315 S Burnside, Gonzales; age, 59; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substances
Nicholas, Lucas: 517 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; age, 40; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
March 9
Nicholas, Anthony Davis: 35114 La. 1 N, Donaldsonville; age, 54; failure to appear-bench warrant, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Butler, Demond: 709 E. Hoover St., Hammond; age, 20; operating vehicle while license is suspended, maximum speed limit, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Vega, Anthony James: 12946 Tannehill Lane, Walker; age, 36; criminal conspiracy, monetary instrument abuse, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Graham, Anthony: 2525 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge; age, 26; display of plates, no motor vehicle insurance, maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Villia, Marcus Jamal: 3904 Rocky Mountain Drive, Baton Rouge; age, 27; vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, flight from an officer-aggravated, display of plates, no motor vehicle insurance, maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Singleton, Gene C.: 3120 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville; age, 56; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Fox, Ashley: 118 Green Gable Road, Donaldsonville; age, 37; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Hendricks, Christopher J.: 39276 Germany Road, Prairieville; age, 29; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (cocaine), possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine)
Murphy, Sean R.: 13200 Depen St., Gonzales; age, 38; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (cocaine), possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic
March 10
Green III, Joseph A.: 11067 Conner Road No. 2, Geismar; age, 32; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of marijuana
Levy, AcQuindus A.: 2281 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; age, 49; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, false imprisonment, flight from an officer, domestic abuse battery
Breaux, Chelsey: 45226 Paul Road, St. Amant; age, 18; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Horn, Lacey Lyn: 15233 Joe Sevario Road, Gonzales; age, 26; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Reed, Dexter Hakeem: 310 Charles St., Donaldsonville; age, 23; battery of a dating partner, failure to appear-bench warrant
Levy Jr., Acquindus Anthonio: 213 Evangeline Ext., Donaldsonville; age, 21; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft less than $1,000
Parker, Chant Michael: 42431 Ivy Lessard Road, Gonzales; age, 35; probation violation parish
Glaviana, Landon Hunter: 37113 White Road, Prairieville; age, 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Duncan, Alonzo: 41028 Turo Lane, Gonzales; age, 47; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Wheat III, Charles: 10504 La. 22, St. Amant; age, 37; no motor vehicle insurance, turning movements and required signals, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
March 11
Boudreaux, Kaleb Matthew: 43501 La. 621, Gonzales; age, 26; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), failure to appear-bench warrant
Batiste, Renelle: 134 Evangeline Dr. No. 210, Donaldsonville; age, 29; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Williams, Ramone D.: 218 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; age, 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction