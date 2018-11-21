Many Florida residents and first responders affected by Hurricane Michael have dined on jambalaya in recent weeks thanks to volunteers from Ascension Parish.
Springfield, Florida, Mayor Ralph Hammond said the Ascension delegations provided "fantastic" jambalaya and he called the volunteers from Ascension Parish "a good bunch of folks."
The city of 9,500 was devastated by the hurricane and Hammond said the recovery will be a long-term process. More than 30 percent of the homes in the city were destroyed and most others were severely damaged.
"I've been through many hurricanes, but this was the worst I've ever seen," Hammond said.
Hammond said he wasn't surprised when he learned Louisiana residents would be helping out. "They're just such good people in Louisiana," he said. Hammond volunteered to help after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans.
Sheriff Jeff Wiley and staffers; Dale Hidalgo and his daughter; and Joel Robert and his crew were just some of the groups to respond to the Florida disaster.
Volunteer Ascension's Executive Director Sherry Denig said her agency has coordinated with several agencies and organizations to provide relief and assistance to hurricane victims in the Florida Panhandle.
In early November, a collection site was set up at First Baptist Church Gonzales and Fellowship Church. Residents answered by dropping of needed items.
Groups involved in this relief effort included Volunteer Ascension, First Baptist Church Gonzales, Fellowship Church, Prairieville Fire Department, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, Ascension Parish government, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, My Self Storage, Sanderson Farms and the USA Rice Federation, Denig said.
The sheriff's group cooked for more than 300 first responders last month in St. Joe, Florida.
Ascension businessman Dale Hidalgo and his daughter cooked last week in Springfield, Florida.
Rhett Bourgeois, a former Ascension Parish businessman who now lives in Orange Beach, Alabama, said he joined forces with Joel Robert, of The Cabin restaurant, and Ryan Robbins to cook in Springfield.
Bourgeois said they had to set up at Springfield Community Church because the city hall was extensively damaged.
Bourgeois said it took many sponsors and lots of phone call and text messages to arrange the trips.
Hammond said volunteers "have been a blessing through this process and ... I plan to pay it forward and help the folks in Ascension one day."