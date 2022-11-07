Capital Area United Way United4Vets and NextOp will host a military and veteran employment event at BASF Geismar facility from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
The event will include a tour of the facility, an informational hiring presentation, and facilitated interviews with BASF staff. The event is sponsored by BASF Corp. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/3FyfmHC.
“BASF is pleased to partner with Capital Area United Way United4Vets employment event. We believe servicemen and women are an ideal fit for our culture and have found veterans to be among the best performers in a variety of roles,” said Jerry Lebold BASF senior vice president and Geismar site general manager.
“The military takes a special type of person, someone who is disciplined, capable of working well with others and understands the value of a ‘team,’ has attention to detail, shows integrity and can lead others. A ‘can-do’ team spirit, appreciation for safety and process excellence and the ability to deliver quality results are the attributes that BASF seeks when hiring all employees, especially veterans.”
United4Vets is an Income Stability Initiative of Capital Area United Way, generously sponsored by BASF. United4Vets aims to coordinate, streamline, and provide wraparound services to veterans and their families.
The goals of United4Vets are to:
• Increase veteran gainful employment rates through intensive workshops and ongoing case management.
• Educate potential veteran employers on best practices for recruiting, hiring, and maintaining veteran employees.
• Provide financial assistance to eliminate barriers to veterans and their families.
• Provide resources such as employee assistance programs, housing, food and mental health treatment through United Way 2-1-1/CAUW.
• Engage volunteers seeking to serve in veteran-specific projects.
• Provide funding to organizations serving veteran populations.
CAUW will accomplish this mission by partnering with veteran-focused organizations, engaging current and future corporate partners, and collaborating with existing service providers to reach the veteran population. For more information contact Delores Hurst at deloresh@cauw.org