Pelican State Credit Union is hosting a free virtual workshop on Thursday, Sept. 30 where attendees will learn how to manage their money during and after a disaster.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the workshop will be streamed live on both Zoom and at www.facebook.com/PelicanStateCreditUnion. Attendees will have the chance to submit questions during the registration process and during the event using Zoom’s Q&A feature or the comment section on the Facebook Live post.
Topics will include disaster-related tips such as how to prepare homes and finances for a natural disaster, how to rebuild a home and buy a car after disaster strikes, and where to find additional resources while on the road to recovery.
In addition to hearing money management tips for during and after a disaster, attendees will get their questions answered live by Pelican’s Financial Outreach team. The workshop will be structured in a “Q&A” format, giving attendees an opportunity ask questions.
Pelican membership is not required to attend the workshop or ask questions. Register for the event at pelicanstatecu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8eZXDB-fSIWAisfQW08BDw.