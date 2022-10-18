The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 29-Oct. 6:
Sept. 29
Jacobs, Donald Ray: 5331 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge; 24; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, organized retail theft $1,000 to $5,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jeffery, Matthew: 3925 L.W. Adcock Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas; 40; three counts-failure to appear bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, stalking
Kaloyares, Adam: 40327 Old Hickory Ave., Gonzales; 40; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Sept. 30
Sanders, Melvin J.: 408 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Fisher, Kevin: 520 W. Jeansonne St., No. 4, Gonzales; 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ball, David E.: 219 St. Charles Bypass, Thibodaux; 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lewis, Kifton Drakkar: 810 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Fontenot, Melissa Lorraine: 31466 La. 16, Denham Springs; 63; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, operating a vehicle while license is suspended
Mitchell, George Lee: 39019 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; 39; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Mitchell, Irving Bobby: 2823 Meadowood Ave., Gonzales; 40; distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Oct. 1
May, Cody Dwayne: 26009 La. 42; Holden; 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Youngblood, Sean M.: 9170 Ester St., Convent; 51; failure to appear-bench warrant
Singleton, Gene C.: 3120 Mt. Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville; 57; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle with license suspended, expired motor vehicle insurance
Burdiss, Kyle Lee: 40493 Cross Creek Ave., Gonzales; 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000-$25,000
Oct. 2
Glover, Michael: 11314 W. Main St., Gonzales; 60; monetary instrument abuse, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Carrizales, Yvonne: 14180 La. 44, No. 34, Gonzales; 63; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Ramirez, Yohan Estrada: 9350 E. Skillman St., Dallas, Texas; 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, operating while intoxicated-first offense, careless operation, driver must be licensed
Scioneaux, Michael Paul: 305 W. Putnam St., Erath; 52; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, operating vehicles while license is suspended, security required
Oct. 3
Edwards, Latrell Anthony: 325 Central Ave., Egard; 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Cavalier, Brad: 404 W. Third St., Donaldsonville; 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Ralph, Rhonda J.: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; 57; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles/motor drive cycles
Clifton, Sage Patrick: 918 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; 21; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Tatum, Kamie Lynn: 504 Cherry St., Thibodeaux; 23; violations of protective orders
Austin Jr., Willie Lee: 61401 La. 11, Slidell; 67; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Moses, Chelsea Raychell: 3564 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge; 22; organized retail theft
Smith, Staci L.: 9231 W. La. 936, St. Amant; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts violations of protective orders
Torres, Teresa: 47089 La. 22, Garyville; 41; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Sarfaraz, Jonathan: 16497 Chris Drive, Prairieville; 34; cruelty to animals-aggravated, battery of a dating partner, aggravated battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jackson, Joelyn N.: 38208 Debbie St., Prairieville; 27; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Chauvin, Christy: 7522 La. 1, Donaldsonville; 51; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Mason, Ronnie: 2865 Victoria Drive, Baton Rouge; 27; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Oct. 4
Touchet, Graham Reed: 216 Hazelnut St., Denham Springs; 20; criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Broussard, Jaylon Jamal: address unknown; 22; simple assault, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Davenport, Ashely D.: 44370 Erwin Villar Road, Prairieville; 39; domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Wiltz, Justin Lance: 920 W. Patin St., Breaux Bridge; 21; organized retail theft $5,000 to $25,000
Fife, Destin Michael: 42115 Rudy Road, Gonzales; 38; resisting an officer, maximum speed limit, reckless operation, stop signs and yield signs, child passenger restraint system, no seat belt, aggravated obstruction on a highway of commerce, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, aggravated flight from an officer, tail lamps, operating vehicles while license suspended, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, home invasion (battery), violations of protective orders
Halker, Brant Marion: 2138 S. Commerce Ave., No. 101, Gonzales; 47; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Caldwell, Douglas John: 18055 Grace St., Prairieville; 43; resisting an officer, general speed law, driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Oneal, Harlan: 40287 Creek Bend Drive, Gonzales; 39; aggravated assault with a firearm
Oct. 5
Carter, Brayden Paul: 12305 Juliet St., Gonzales; 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, off-road vehicles/authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways
Tant, Joyce Denise: 15315 La. 931, Gonzales; 53; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Alsay, Latrell Michell: 706 Third St., Donaldsonville; 25; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Oct. 6
Hayes Jr., Edward Donald: 299 Van Buren St., Baton Rouge; 47; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Smith, Mikell: 37313 La. 74, No. 110, Geismar; 24; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presences of persons under 17 years of age, aggravated battery, violations of protective orders
Mashington, Erin Lisa: 42199 George Duplessis Road, Gonzales; 39; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Carter, Jean M.: 2800 Mount Kennedy Drive, Marrero; 19; bank fraud, forgery, access device fraud $1,000 to $5,000
Mills, Gwendolyn: 6276 Royal Lake Estates Ave., Gonzales; 58; domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault