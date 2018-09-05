THURSDAY
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR ORIENTATION: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Join the Adult Literacy Tutor Program to find out how you can get involved and share your love of reading with an adult in need. Learn what's necessary to become a tutor, how tutor training works and the impact adult literacy has on our community. Registration is required by calling (225) 473-8052.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Meets every Tuesday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
FRIDAY
INTRODUCTION TO WORD: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
SATURDAY
LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Youth program. (225) 647-3955.
APL EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES: 2 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Pre-K through fifth grade. Call to register at (225) 647-3955.
APL EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES: 3:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Sixth grade through 12th. Call to register at (225) 647-3955.
LOW COST VACCINATION MOBILE UNIT: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Cabela's (parking lot), 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Low-cost vaccination will be in the parking lot in its mobile unit. Services are provided for dogs, cats and ferrets. All services are conducted by a licensed veterinarian. Various vaccinations are available. Prices vary. For questions, call (800) 978-3910 or drajhall@bellsouth.net.
SUNDAY
CENLA AUTOCROSS: 7:30 a.m. setup, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Join us for the first autocross of the 2018/19 season. Registration from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., first car out at 10:15 a.m. You can preregister at dlbracing.com/event/6898. To race $30 for SCCA members, $40 non-SCCA members. Free to spectate.
FURRY FIESTA GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION: Noon to 3 p.m., Camp Bow Wow, 17545 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville. Opportunity to view many local pups looking for homes. Local dog rescues, food trucks, face painting, snow balls, facility tours, dog adoptions and raffles for a chance to win a free year of day camp. Kids and pups welcome.
MONDAY
MATTER OF BALANCE — MANAGING CONCERNS ABOUT FALLS: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. An eight-week, award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Free. Space is limited; registration is required by emailing diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. For people considering knee or hip replacement surgery. Monthly classes are held to provide an opportunity to meet others electing to have knee or hip replacement surgery and to meet the team of health professionals at St. Elizabeth Hospital who will guide you through each step of the process from pre-admission to rehabilitation. Free. Registration required by email diane.hodges@steh.com or calling (225) 621-2906.
TAI CHI FOR ARTHRITIS: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Ascension Council on Aging, 526 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. This is a six-week course teaching the basic forms of Tai Chi for Arthritis. Tai Chi improves both mental and physical balance, muscular strength, flexibility and fitness. These slow, graceful movements aid in fall prevention as well as arthritis pain relief. Free. Preregistration is required. Space is limited. To register, call (225) 621-2906.
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn how to use the internet as a vital tool in your job search. (225) 647-3955.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Mondays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
TUESDAY
SEPT. 11 MEMORIAL PROGRAM: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Prairieville Fire Dept., 14517 La. 73, Prairieville. Prairieville Fire Department will host its second annual Sept. 11 Memorial Program at Station 30. The program will be commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, which killed 2,977 on that morning 17 years ago. Keynote speaker for this year’s program will be Prairieville Fire Department Fire Chief Mark Stewart. Stewart worked at ground zero on his federal response team during the rescue and recovery phases of the World Trade Center Site. The public is invited to attend. The department's World Trade Center memorial steel will be on display.
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR ORIENTATION: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Registration is required by calling (225) 473-8052.
INTERNET BASICS: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no experience with the internet or the World Wide Web. Participants will be introduced to the internet, learn how the World Wide Web works and learn how to explore the World Wide Web using Microsoft internet Explorer. (225) 473-8052.
MOMMY AND ME: 10 a.m., Tanger Outlet, Suite 154 (next to The Children's Place), 2100 Tanger Blvd., Gonzales. This month's event will have a safety theme and will feature local police and firemen and women talking about their jobs. You'll get a close-up, hands-on look at the big vehicles used every day to protect us. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Check-in at the hallway next to Subway before 10 a.m. Call (225) 647-9383 with questions or to RSVP.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
MIND-BODY SKILLS GROUP: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 La. 30, Gonzales. This is a six-week educational program to help cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. Registration required. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Sister Linda conference room. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
GARDENING IN ASCENSION PARISH — JUST KEEPS GROWING: FALL/WINTER VEGETABLE GARDENING: 6:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Butch Drewes, manager of Clegg's Nursery, will discuss how fall and winter vegetable gardening allows the extension of the growing season. Call (225) 622-3339 to register.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library and Dutchtown Branch Library. Put on some favorite PJ's for a story time that's all about the zoo. For ages 7 and younger and their families. For information, call (225) 473-8052 Donaldsonville or (225) 673-8699 Dutchtown.
WEDNESDAY
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR ORIENTATION: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Registration is required by calling (225) 473-8052.
SEPT. 13
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR ORIENTATION: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Registration is required by calling (225) 473-8052.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
INTRODUCTION TO POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. Basic computer and word processing skills are needed. (225) 647-3955.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Meets every Tuesday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Library, Galvez and Gonzales branches. Put on some favorite PJ's for a story time that's all about the zoo. For ages 7 and younger and their families. Galvez (225) 622-3339 and Gonzales (225) 647-3955.