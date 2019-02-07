THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
BABY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales and Dutchtown Branch Libraries. Registration is required. For information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Preschool program.
STORY CIRCLE: 10 a.m. to noon, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by River Road African American Museum Artist in Residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH TALK: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ashland-Belle Helene Plantation, 8000 La. 3251, Geismar. Food historian Dr. Jessica Harris, an expert in diaspora cooking, is speaking as part of the River Road African American Museum's 25th-anniversary celebration. The program is hosted by the Shell Black Network Group at Shell Geismar. Reservation required by calling (225) 474-5553. Free and open to the public.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
THURSDAY, SATURDAY
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Galvez Branch Library. Ascension Parish Library in Galvez offers free tax preparation on Thursdays and Saturdays beginning Feb. 2 through April 13. Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Capital Area United Way, taxes will be prepared free of charge by certified professional tax preparers. This service is available by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 211 or visit cauw.org/freetaxes to reserve your spot. Galvez (225) 622-3339.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
CRAPPIE MADNESS: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Bobby Garland and Brandon Jennings will be teaching a seminar on crappie fishing techniques. Cabelas.com.
SATURDAY
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating course that lasts between 6 and 8 hours. Participants usually complete the course in one day. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Card.
MARDI GRAS MAKE AND TAKE: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville and Dutchtown Branch Libraries. If you love crafting with your little ones, come to Ascension Parish Library and celebrate carnival season with us. We'll provide everything you'll need to make a Mardi Gras mask and glitter art. Designed for children ages 6-10. Younger children may need assistance from an adult or older sibling. Donaldsonville (225) 473-8052 or Dutchtown (225) 673-8699.
CRAPPIE MADNESS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Featuring fishing seminars, sweepstakes and giveaways, a kids' casting challenge, a kids' fishing workshop, and a fried fish sampling. Visit cabelas.com to see a schedule of events.
LEGO CLUB: 10:30 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. Whether you're a first time builder or a master at Lego construction, you're sure to have a fun time putting the pieces together at the library's Lego Club. We'll provide the Legos, but the materials and creations must stay at the library, so you might want to bring a camera along to capture the moment. For children of all ages. Duplo Blocks and Mega Blocks will be available for younger children. (225) 622-3339.
L.A. GENEALOGY WORKSHOP: Noon to 2 p.m., River Road African American Museum, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. This grass roots effort will make the historical records available and searchable for people seeking to bridge their family roots to the rural parishes of parishes. Ascension Parish historical records from 1700-1957.
TUESDAY
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
"BLACK PANTHER" SCREENING: 6:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Enjoy a free screening of the highest-grossing superhero movie in the U.S. Rated PG-13. (225) 622-3339.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales, Sister Linda conference room, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Donaldsonville and Dutchtown branch libraries. Put on some favorite PJs for a story time that's all about the zoo. For kids ages 7 and younger and their families. Call the Donaldsonville Branch at (225) 473-8052 and the Dutchtown Branch (225) 673-8699.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
RIVER ROAD THEATER COMPANY MEETING: 3:30 p.m. both days, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by Artist in Residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, all branches. For information, visit myapl.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Ascension Parish Library, Galvez, Gonzales and Dutchtown branches. For children ages 3-5. Children attend sessions without an adult to help foster their growing need for independence. For information, visit myapl.org or contact your local library.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FEB. 14
HEART PLAY ON VALENTINES DAY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., River Region Art Association, 320 E. Ascension St., Gonzales. Explore fun paint tricks with Terry Ferrell. Refreshments, fun and paint all included. Adults only. $29. Register by calling (225) 644-8496.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. (225) 473-8052.
STARTING THURSDAY
"SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE": 7 p.m., Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Young Will Shakespeare has writer's block with a deadline for his new play fast approaching and in desperate need of inspiration. $15-25 at actgonzales.org.
ONGOING
