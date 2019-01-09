Thursday
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mayonnaise/mustard, potato salad, fruit
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Health Talk — Gonzales Health Clinic: 10 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Barbecue bone-in chicken, au gratin potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, orange, margarine
Craft/Cards/Games: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold/Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Nutrition Talk/Cooking Demo: 9:45 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, buttered cabbage, carrots, white dinner roll, oatmeal cookie snack cake, margarine
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominoes: 12:30 a.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Country beef vegetable stew with brown rice, chuckwagon corn, whole-wheat bread, fruit punch, margarine
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, birthday cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Chateau D'Ville
Crafts: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Canon Hospice
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Humana
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Jan. 17
Menu: A-1 chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole-wheat bread, snack cake
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales