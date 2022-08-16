Keep Louisiana Beautiful will host its annual State Conference on Oct. 11-12 at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, welcoming all to attend to learn about the eight recommendations made by the Governor’s Task Force for Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification to improve the state’s litter problem.
Day One speakers and topics include:
Keynote: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will serve as keynote speaker one day one and Jennifer Lawson, president and CEO of Keep America Beautiful, will be the lead speaker on day two of the conference.
“KLB was proud to serve in an administrative role on the Task Force and provide our expertise on litter abatement and beautification,” said Susan Russell, executive director of KLB. “We have a long road ahead of us, but the support from state leadership and the public for cleaning up Louisiana is greater than ever before. We will take a deep dive into the Task Force’s recommendations for tackling litter at the conference, and I invite all to join us at this very important forum for conversation and progress.”
The conference will conclude Oct. 12 with the Everyday Hero Awards luncheon honoring individuals, businesses and nonprofits going above and beyond to help their communities be litter-free and beautiful. Everyday Hero nominations must be submitted at keeplouisianabeautiful.org by Aug. 31.
Conference registration is open to all. In attendance will be Keep America Beautiful Affiliates; universities; state and local government agencies; and nonprofit organizations. Registration and hotel information is available at keeplouisianabeautiful.org.