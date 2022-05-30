Court cases filed in Ascension Parish May 9-13:
CIVIL SUITS
Ernest Martine Inc. v. Team Tran LLC and General Ground Maintenance LLC, open account.
Trade Exchange Jambalaya v. WK Associates Ltd. and Kirk Kanatani, breach of contract.
Trade Exchange Jambalaya v. Bliss Patisserie LLC and Haley Thompson, breach of contract.
A & M Contractors LLC v. Dominick Rodi, damages.
Cindy Solar v. Home Depot Management LLC, damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Mason Keith Case, executory process.
First Tower Loan LLC dba v. Cynthia Robinson aka Cynthia A. Lakay Robinson, executory judgment.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Central v. Andrew Patterson aka Andrew Eddie Patterson, agreement.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank Na v. Kristie A. Seepaul, monies due.
Majestic Medical Solutions LLC v. St. Gabriel Animal Hospital LLC, open account.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Jeremy L. Kilmer, possessory action.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Kenneth John Harris III, promissory note.
Lionnell Wise v. Government Employees Insurance Co. and Shelia Preyan, damages.
James Owens, Mary York, Leonard Owens, Leroy Owens and Willie Decease Owens v. Jasper J. Bougere, damages.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Ryan Paul Harris, executory process.
School & Student Recognition Products, Kristal M. Johnson McDowell and Benjamin Michael Johnson v. Bobee Leake, open account.
Joseph Lohr v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co., damages.
GSA Consulting Engineers Inc. v. Edenborne Development Collc, damages.
Standard Mortgage Corp. v. Georgia Wife Langoni and Robert Langoni, executory process.
GMFS LLC v. Paul Bennett, executory process.
Rebeckah Rutherford v. Garrison Property and Casualty Ins and Brian Ellis, damages.
Heather Hilton, state Department of Children and Family Services, Cypress Minor Melancon v. Clifton Melancon Jr., executory judgment.
Greystone Homeowners Association v. Sherry Guillory, monies due.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Seth Michael Gray, executory process.
Goauto Insurance Co. v. (individual on behalf of) Jennifer Mitchell, Jaysha Mitchell, Jarred Duncan and Spencer H. Calahan LLC, concursus proceeding.
Citibank v. Torri Duhe, monies due.
State of Louisiana v. Larekia Brown, executory judgment.
Steam Process & Repairs Inc. v. Michael Melsheimer, injunction.
Andrea Hooper v. Business First Bancshares Inc dba B1 Bank and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Troy W. Goings and Sheri L. Goings v. Western World Insurance Co. and Mancha Place Homeowners Association, damages.
Regions Bank v. Timothy R. Ricketts, monies due.
FAMILY SUITS
Stephanie Rae Hutchison v. Earl Roger Cherry III, divorce.
Clintel Lee, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jerry McKinley, child support.
Liliana Burciaga, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Miguel Villegas, child support.
Ceidi Antunez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Luis Molina, child support.
Shanna Bryant, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ryan Wynn, child support.
Audrea Kellar, state Department of Children and Family Services and Chylo Jackson v. Joshua Jackson, child support.
Brittany Robinson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Lionel Robinson, child support.
Nicholas James Denham v. Kaley Ann Straub, paternity.
Terry M. Carmouche v. Celeste B. Carmouche, divorce.
Leslie Gatlin Stephens v. Matthew Todd Stephens, divorce.
Deon Sumer, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Matthew Rust, child support.
Patricia Boyles, state Department of Children and Family Services and Sebastian Muniz Perez v. Alberto Muniz Perez, child support.
Wanda Webb, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Alicia Perkins, child support.
Cortlynn Cavalier, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christopher Cavalier Sr., child support.
Waynecia Cole, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jante Jones Sr., child support.
Larhonda Marcell, state Department of Children and Family Services v. William Thompson, child support.
Amy Venezia, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Timothy James Sr., child support.
Yanira Hernandez v. John M. Flores, paternity.
Brittany Marie Hymel v. Caleb Hymel, divorce.
Crystal Detillier v. Wyatt Detillier, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of George Samuel Guedry aka, Samuel George Guedry
Succession of Penrose C. St. Amant
Succession of Carol Anne Malnik Loeber
Succession of Jeffrey Alan McKay
Succession of Yvonne Cutno Brown Fowler
Succession of Charles J. Gautreau
Succession of McKinley Joseph Peterson
Succession of Jeanette Yablonsky
Succession of Lawrence Alfred Gonzales
Succession of Elvina Lee Schexnayder, Leonce Joseph Schexnayder
Succession of Kenneth W. Davis Jr.
Succession of Danny Ray Laporte