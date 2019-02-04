GONZALES — The transformation process of the former Kmart shopping center on Airline Highway is underway, with a Gonzales city building permit issued in recent weeks to Stirling Properties for an $8.8 million renovation.
The project will bring four new retailers to the space: Marshall's, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Five Below, Gonzales Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd confirmed at the Gonzales Planning and Zoning meeting this week.
Covington-based Stirling Properties also secured, in late January, a $230,000 new-commercial building permit for a separate building on the former Kmart shopping center site for an Aspen Dental office, Byrd said Monday.
In other business, commissioners voted to recommend that the Gonzales City Council approve the final plat for Rothland Townhomes, a development of 40 lots on South Roth Avenue, south of La. 30, by Lynn Levy of Greenwell Springs. The commissioners asked that a line drawing of the townhomes be provided for the City Council.
A public hearing on the Rothland Townhomes development, held Monday prior to the commission meeting, drew no speakers from the community, either for or against the development.
A public hearing on another development, Pecan Grove's 42 single-family residential lots on Pecan Grove Avenue by Berthelot Holdings of Baton Rouge, will be held at the Planning and Zoning Commission's next meeting, on March 4.