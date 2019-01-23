The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Jan. 10 to 17:
Jan. 10
Bassett, Johnturi L.: 26, 1937 S. Gaudin Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, aggravated criminal damage to property, second-degree murder/specific intent.
Bergeron, Hayleigh: 21, 44353 Donna Villar Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Wells, Sammy K.: 50, 38397 Lenwood Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Jan. 11
Macklin, Kenika: 28, 6100 Margaret Drive, St. Gabriel, three counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
LeBlanc, Merril: 45, 408 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Williams, Jeremy: 32, 332 Tigerville Lane, Belle Rose, illegal possession of stolen things.
Wagner, Jennifer Leigh: 36, 7689 Enterprise Drive, Denham Springs, felony theft.
Sievert, Keri Renee: 32, 15146 Beauty Berry Ave., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Albarado, Jamey J.: 49, 214 Bayou Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dixon, Cody M.: 26, 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville, simple battery.
Jackson Jr., Mark A.: 33, 36437 La. 74, Geismar, surety, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Johns, Jefferson Dewayne: 32, 905 N. Janice St., Gonzales, reckless operation, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Carcisse, Brian Keith: 28, 12307 Dutchtown Villa Drive, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, failure to appear in court.
Edwards, Jamarcus: 27, 224 Dville Village, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Lawrence, Trevon Jammal: 22, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Reid, Brittany Nicole: 24, 18353 Donna St., Prairieville, simple battery.
Theriot, Kelly: 56, 6707 La. 308, Belle Rose, failure to appear in court.
Duet, Erainer G.: 71, 16083 Hernandez Ave., Prairieville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, no motor vehicle insurance.
Jan. 12
Biggs, Daniel Leon; 36, 13399 Reid Drive, Gonzales, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Guillory, Kaymen J.: 22, 15604 Antietam Ave., Baton Rouge, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Sims, Jeffery Wayne: 46, 194 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Eddy, Jamon: 17, 13350 JB Templet Road, Gonzales, illegal carrying of weapons.
Cockerham, Erica Nicole: 30, 10775 Wakefield, St. Francisville, felony theft of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor theft.
Bagala, Terren Paul: 35, 37185 John St., Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Talisha: 24, 41390 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Lee, Rose M.: 47, 196 Ewell St., Belle Rose, urinating in public, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Kellar, Darren Charles: 33, 40500 Cross Creek Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Driver, Megan R.: 35, 4050 Cross Creek Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Lemoine, Lisha B.: 51, 43420 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Jan. 13
Potts, Jimmy Dean: 55, 11232 Roddy Road, No. 5, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Loupe, Raeanne: 22, 42204 Weber City Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Bateman, Daniel Troy: 41, 13396 La. 44, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Caranza, Cergio Antonio: 26, 58210 Main St., Plaquemine, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, public intimidation/intimidation.
Muse Sr., Michael Joseph: 60, 305 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, failure to appear in court.
Zernicek, Michael Harry: 68, 37 Seventh St., Matagorda, Texas, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Gonzales, Jesus A.: 49, 315 Sammy St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, required position and method of turning at intersections, driving on roadway laned for traffic, traffic-control signals, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated.
Millet, Bradley: 26, 37048 Cotton Mill, Geismar, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/all other offenses, failure to report accident, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving.
Jan. 14
LeBlanc, Leroy Juniors: 30, 12283 La. 73, Geismar, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated, failure to appear in court.
Latil, Taylor Lee: 23, 37429 Southwood Village Ave., Prairieville, bond revocation, two counts of failure to appear, misdemeanor theft.
Naquin, Ryan Patrick: 33, 17025 La. 44, Prairieville, failure to appear, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim, simple assault.
Babin, Cynthia A.: 55, 12305 Samuel Babin Road, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 15
Hatfield Jr., Nepton: 20, 150 S. 17th St., Baton Rouge, second-degree murder/attempt, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, home invasion.
Phillips, Shawn D.: 41, 153 N. 17th St., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear in court.
Lee Jr., Ricky Don: 41, 28680 S. James Chapel, Holden, failure to appear in court.
Knowles, Daniel: 17, 13408 KC Road, Gonzales, simple burglary/all others.
Escondel, Joseph G.: 54, 41061 Garden Court, Gonzales, failure to report accident, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving.
Hogan, Kashia K.: 20, 5055 Cross Lane, St. James, misdemeanor theft.
Darville, Kevin Jerome: 41, 44498 Braud St., No. 173, Sorrento, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Jan. 16
Davis, Shederick M.: 27, address unavailable, Gonzales, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, simple criminal damage to property.
Baker, Kurt Lee: 47, 42421 La. 30, Lot 34, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, simple assault, domestic abuse battery.
Millien, Ronelle Paul: 41, 713 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Graham, Angel Denise: 39, 47125 Laurel Ridge, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Flynt, Isabella: 24, 78141 Koogie Road, Covington, failure to appear in court.
Alsay, Christopher Anthony: 31, 700 Houmas St., No. 8, Donaldsonville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Causey, Joseph M.: 53, 43239 La. 42, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Templet, Christine M.: 44, 43239 La. 42, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Jacobs, Denika: 19, 5331 Underwood, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Mendez, Jerry: 20, 2007 N. Amelia Ave., Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Lee, Lawrence: 33, 7112 Moran Road, Gonzales, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance law, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Bennett Jr., David D.: 35, 208 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Mumphrey, Shedrick: 32, 7114 Moran Road, Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, resisting an officer, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Masson, Elizabeth Alice: 28, 6833 Dianthus Drive, Baton Rouge, urinating in public, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Hodoh, Aaron: 19, 17044 Acadia Way Ave., Prairieville, simple burglary/all others.
Jan. 17
Babin, Eric L.; 26, 40355 Crestridge Drive, Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.