Court cases filed in Ascension Parish for May 3-7.
CIVIL SUITS
Stephen Gordy v. Sterling J. James III, damages.
American Express National Bank v. Caroll Cedotal, open account.
Cypress Village Condominium Association v. Karl Joseph Keller and Vickie Stafford Keller, monies due.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Jackie LeBlanc, open account.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Terry Wayne MacDonald and Pandora Singleton MacDonald, monies due.
Discover Bank v. Oriyomi Idowu, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Destini D. Irvin, open account.
Ericka Bryann Perez v. Grays Pool Service and Repairs LLC, Kevin Gray, Geico Casualty Co., and Forster Specialty Insurance Co. Crum and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC and Citibank NA v. Clint C. Scott, open account.
Billy R. Reine v. Matthew J. Maxwell and Nicholas A. Maxwell, damages.
Savings Funds Society dba Wilmington Christiana Trust Trustee and PNPM Trust I v. Michael Sparrow and Sandra Sparrow, executory process.
Timothy J. Quatrevingt v. Phoenix Insurance Co., Christopher S. Wilson and Cable Man Inc., damages.
Darrius Battle v. MacEy Thompson and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Annette A. Mabile and Jarrett Simoneaux, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. John D. Babin, Deohnja Babin, open account.
Christopher Chapman v. Amazon Logistics Inc., damages.
Stephen P. Sheets Attorney At Law LLC v. Jennifer Braud, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Glen Keating Jr., forfeiture/seizure.
Kamden Templet and Michelle Templet v. Alfred Alberes, Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Midland Funding LLC v. Colten Garrie, executory judgment.
Louisiana State Department of Transportation v. Lynn Lambert Alexander, Tamara L. Lambert Schexnaydre, Gregory A. Lambert, Kelson Theresa Smith Estate, Smith Henry Estate, Smith James Estate, Melishia Lewis Johnson, Audrey Lewis, McKinley M. Lewis, Joe Lewis, Andrew Lewis, Georg Lewis, Lionel Lewis Sr., Roseanna Lewis, Theresa Lewis Paul, Brenda Payton, Barry L. Raven, Darry Raven, Jerry J. Raven Sr., Veronica Lewis and Zena Lewis Payton, expropriation.
(individual on behalf of) Shelcia Valentine, (individual on behalf of) Kyrin Carter, Zalayia v. Safeco Insurance Co.of Oregon, Daniel Manry and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
Andrew Jackson v. National Casualty Co., Texas Freight Services Inc, Darrius Davison and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Michael Woolfolk v. Shantell Durrell Dunbar, damages.
Pelican Point 27 Golf LLC v. Encore Coatings LLC and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co v. Robert Davis, Northshore Transportation Co. Inc, Hartford Fire Insurance Co. and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co, damages.
Citibank Na v. Jeremy Miles, open account.
Jeremiah C. Khan v. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. and Mateusz Dabrowski, damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Juan Cosby, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jason Randall, open account.
Ally Bank v. Francis Broussard Jr. and Kathryn Rene Briggs, executory process.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Dalton C. Miller, promissory note.
Shadows of Ascension Homeowners Association v. Nicole T. Campbell, enforce lien.
FAMILY SUITS
Connor Aucoin Ivy v. Skylar LeBlanc Aucoin, divorce.
Tony Bourque v. Brooke Bourque, divorce.
Teresa N. Dunn v. Marcus J. Dunn Sr, divorce.
Jessica Rodriguez v. Candido Rangel Trujillo, divorce.
Karen Spears White v. Christopher Tornell White, divorce.
Sarah Eiseman v. Jordan Eiseman, divorce.
Norman Edward Borne v. Maria Rene Aucoin, divorce.
Lequitta M. Johnson v. Dwight Johnson, divorce.
Ashton K. Grant Thomas v. Joseph Thomas Jr., divorce.
Ryan Michael Falgoust v. Kayla Nicole B. Falgoust, divorce.
James L. Copler v. Fahten E. Copler, divorce.
Shamika Smith, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brandon Jones, child support.
Taleta Wesley, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tony Davis Sr., child support.
Aureliel Lightfoot, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Corey Jupiter, child support.
Carla Vongphackdy, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Johnny Vongphackdy, child support.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Gerald Paul Rome
Succession of William Dixon Sr.
Succession of Herbert John Boudreaux
Succession of Virginia Henderson
Succession of Denis Noble Marchand
Succession of Ronald Cipriano Rodriguez
Succession of Mary Ann Haydel
Succession of Robert Charles Deveer Sr.