The Gonzales Rotary Club hosted its annual High Heels for High Hopes Event benefitting March of Dimes.
During the Nov. 12 event, socially distanced guests helped raise $40,311.91 for the health of all moms and babies in Louisiana.
“Today, moms and babies are facing unprecedented challenges with COVID-19. By supporting the March of Dimes through our High Heels Gala event, the Gonzales community can make a direct impact for families at a time when they need us the most,” said Olin Berthelot, Gonzales Rotary’s High Heels for High Hopes committee chair.
In Louisiana, 1 in 8 babies are born premature. Gonzales Rotary’s event supports March of Dimes continuing research into medical best practices by fueling change and ensuring all pregnant moms have access to care, addressing inequity in maternal health, and strengthening moms, babies and families across America.
A portion of the evening’s proceeds will stay in Gonzales and be invested to support Ascension Parish healthcare workers in their pursuit of providing best-of-class care for growing families from prenatal care through their baby’s first year of life.
For information on Rotary, visit rotary.org, and for information on March of Dimes, visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org.