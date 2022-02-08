Sixty-one LSU law students have been awarded the Paul M. Hebert scholar honor for academic achievement in the fall 2021 semester and 91 have been selected to be dean’s scholars.

The Hebert scholar honor is awarded to the top 10% of LSU law students earning 12 or more hours of credit in an individual semester, and the dean’s scholar honor is awarded to the top 25% of students who earn at least 12 hours of credit. The awards are noted on students’ transcripts.

Are students who earned honors include:

Livingston and Tangipahoa

Amite: Baylee M. Smith, Hebert scholar;

Denham Springs: Catherine Ann Rutherford, dean’s scholars; Jaidyn F. Weaver, dean’s scholars

Livingston: Jacob Allen McCon, dean’s scholars

Ponchatoula: Brendan Russell Cuti, dean’s scholars

Walker: Holly A. Tubbs, dean’s scholars

Zachary

Zachary: Matthew Connor McCain, dean’s scholars

East Feliciana

Ethel: Holland C. Crain, Hebert scholar

Ascension

Gonzales: Marina Marie Speligene, Hebert scholar

Prairieville: Caroline E Campagna, dean’s scholars; Colton Hilgenkamp, dean’s scholars