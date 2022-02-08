Sixty-one LSU law students have been awarded the Paul M. Hebert scholar honor for academic achievement in the fall 2021 semester and 91 have been selected to be dean’s scholars.
The Hebert scholar honor is awarded to the top 10% of LSU law students earning 12 or more hours of credit in an individual semester, and the dean’s scholar honor is awarded to the top 25% of students who earn at least 12 hours of credit. The awards are noted on students’ transcripts.
Are students who earned honors include:
Livingston and Tangipahoa
Amite: Baylee M. Smith, Hebert scholar;
Denham Springs: Catherine Ann Rutherford, dean’s scholars; Jaidyn F. Weaver, dean’s scholars
Livingston: Jacob Allen McCon, dean’s scholars
Ponchatoula: Brendan Russell Cuti, dean’s scholars
Walker: Holly A. Tubbs, dean’s scholars
Zachary
Zachary: Matthew Connor McCain, dean’s scholars
East Feliciana
Ethel: Holland C. Crain, Hebert scholar
Ascension
Gonzales: Marina Marie Speligene, Hebert scholar
Prairieville: Caroline E Campagna, dean’s scholars; Colton Hilgenkamp, dean’s scholars