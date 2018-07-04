After a one-day delay thanks to a canceled flight, a delegation from Gonzales made it way to Meylan, France, for a seven-day visit to the city's sister city, Meylan and surrounding areas.
The trip, from June 11-17, is part of an ongoing cultural exchange headed by the Gonzales Committee on Cultural Affairs. Every other year, the Gonzales delegation visits Meylan, and the French return the favor by visiting Gonzales.
The group left New Orleans one a nonstop flight to Frankfurt, Germany, and expected to leave the Frankfurt airport for the next leg of the flight. However, said Karen Hatcher, president of the group, all flights throughout the airport were canceled and after a three-hour wait, they had to re-book and leave the next day.
The wait was worth it, as Hatcher explained that several new programs are being kicked off this year.
The delegation included Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Parish Councilman John Cagnolatti, City Councilman David Guitreau and Ascension Economic Development Corporation President Kate McArthur, who met with economic leaders in Meylan to begin a dialog, which officials hope will turn into an economic exchange, Hatcher said. City Councilman Harold Stewart and Hatcher "threw out the ball to Meylan in our 2016 visit" in hopes of starting an economic exchange.
Hatcher met with a delegation of educators to begin a classroom exchange in the fall — another idea hatched during the 2016 trip.
The intern exchange has started, Hatcher said, with two interns from Louisiana, Katelyn Roy and Leighton Zeigler, working in France. They traveled with the Gonzales delegation and stayed in Meylan. Gonzales will receive two French interns in the near future, she said.
The trip continued the tradition of a mini-Jambalaya Festival in Meylan. The 2017 World Jambalaya Champion Kade Lanoux cooked, and 2017 Miss Gonzales Jambalaya Alyssa Latuso mingled with the crown wearing her sash and crown.
The trip included visits to the Casamaures, an oriental-style monument to the 19th century, the medieval fortress of Suze-la-Rousse and the garden of petrifying fountains.
While in Meylan, the French visited hosted the Gonzales residents in their homes and treated them to various events.