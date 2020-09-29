Census deadline Sept. 30
The deadline to complete the 2020 census form is Sept. 30. Among the uses of the census is deciding how to allocate tax dollars. The census estimates each person not counted loses about $1,800 for a community.
Census workers are visiting door to door but you can still fill in the form by internet, https://my2020census.gov, or by phone from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020.
Make tissue paper ompoms
Learn how to fold and cut simple tissue paper into a beautiful homemade pompom flower with the Ascension Parish Library and Creativebug.
Starting Oct. 1, the library will provide everything you need to create the perfect decoration for weddings, parties or just for fun. Packets will be available at all branches starting Oct. 1.
Access and follow the step-by-step video instructions on making your tissue paper pompom in the Creativebug database. From the library’s website, www.myapl.org, click on research databases and select Creativebug. Sign up for your free Creativebug account using your library card and PIN. Then search for the Make Tissue Paper Pompoms video lesson with Courtney Cerruti. For information on accessing Creativebug, contact the library or ask any staff member.
Depot Makers Market
The River Region Art Association is holding its inaugural “Depot Makers Market” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. The association is looking for people who have handmade crafts, art, jewelry, food, home decor, yard art or other handmade items they wish to sell at the market, which will be held in the adjacent parking area to the Depot Gallery, 320 East Ascension St., in Gonzales.
Vendors must provide their own tables/chairs and tents; electricity will be available. To reserve your spot, visit www.riverregionartassociation.org to obtain a booth form. Fill out the form with payment and mail to the River Region Art Association for your spot.
For information, call association president Sharon Flanagan at (504) 452-2616.