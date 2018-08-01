When Dutchtown High School opens it doors Aug. 6 for its 17th year, it will be with a new custom logo and wordmark. DTHS and Ascension Public Schools worked with Torch Creative to design and create a professional logo for the school.
"We are very excited about the unveiling of our new school logo, The Dutchtown school community is full of pride, and this new logo will nobly represent 'Every Griffin,' " said DTHS Principal Carli Francois.
Since the school first opened in 2002, it has used a variety of images ranging from hand-drawn griffins to graphic elements commonly used by others. This professionally designed logo solidifies the Dutchtown Griffins brand, a brand that is known at local, state and national levels.
In order to create a custom logo, DTHS and Ascension Public Schools engaged the services of a graphic design firm that specializes in athletic logos. Founded in 2005 by Brad Bishop and Michael Thurman, Torch Creative is a Dallas-based design studio with a focus on branding, logo design and development, illustration and typography design. Torch has worked with some of the top brands and organizations in the country, including LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Rice, BYU, Utah, Disney, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, the NBA and the NHL.
"It was an absolute honor for Torch to partner with Principal Francois and Ascension's Public Information Officer Jackie Tisdell on the rebrand for Dutchtown High School. We worked diligently to develop a classic aesthetic to best reflect the history of success and prestige at DTHS, and we hope the new Griffin will serve the school and community for many, many years to come," said Thurman.
The logo and wordmark are trademark registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State Office and protected from unauthorized use in the categories of paper goods and printed matter, clothing, toys and sporting goods, and miscellaneous.
For information about Dutchtown High School and Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.