The Spring 2019 Commencement ceremony for River Parishes Community College was May 14, 2019, at the 4-H Building at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

Area graduates include:

ZACHARY

Baker

Jared K. Lands Sr., Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation, Chancellor's honors 4.0

Cale L. McKey, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Greenwell Springs

Justin K. Mackey, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Zachary

Taylor Paige Harless, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Chandler W. Young, Associate of Applied Science, Industrial Maintenance (Millwright), Dean's honors

View comments