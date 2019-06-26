The Spring 2019 Commencement ceremony for River Parishes Community College was May 14, 2019, at the 4-H Building at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Area graduates include:
ZACHARY
Baker
Jared K. Lands Sr., Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation, Chancellor's honors 4.0
Cale L. McKey, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Greenwell Springs
Justin K. Mackey, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Zachary
Taylor Paige Harless, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Chandler W. Young, Associate of Applied Science, Industrial Maintenance (Millwright), Dean's honors