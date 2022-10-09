A rivalry is defined as a competition for the same objective or superiority in the same field. They should change that definition to the football matchup between St. Amant and East Ascension high schools.
The Spartans and the Gators renewed their rivalry Friday with East Ascension winning 28-7. The series, which began in 1979, is now 22-21 overall in favor of the Spartans.
Coming into the game, the defenses were the focal points as both units were having excellent seasons. And each defense played well again. St. Amant recovered only one of the 10 fumbles by East Ascension, whose defense harassed the Gator quarterbacks all night and forced several punts. Spartan Zhavier Jupiter made the catch of the night, a one-handed 83-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jaylon Lee late in the third quarter to provide a cushion for the Spartans.
These two teams played Friday night at a packed stadium donning East Ascension blue and Gator gold, but the events leading up to the game are always intense as well. Golf matches, cookouts, neverending trash talking, rolling of opponents houses and the dueling pep rallies are all included in the week leading up to the game.
The longest winning streak in the series belongs to East Ascension with six consecutive wins from 1981-86. St. Amant had a four-game winning streak from 1997 to 2000.
Spartans coach Darnell Lee improved to 4-3 in the series. St. Amant coach David Oliver is 6-9 in the series. St Amant coaches Doug Moreau (7-6) and David Swacker (7-2) are tied for the most wins against East Ascension. Coach Van Lambert went 6-2 against as the Spartans' coach from 1981-88.
Oliver is one win away from being the all-time-winningest coach in Gator history; he is tied with Moreau with 91 wins. Lee is now 46-27 in his tenure as the Spartans' head man.
The intensity of this rivalry consumes the entire eastern side of Ascension Parish. Some families are split with a Gator marrying a Spartan, which makes for an interesting week when the teams meet.
I have been asked what is the biggest rivalry in the state of Louisiana, and the simple answer is this one. Now we have to wait another year for it to happen again. I would say it's worth the wait.
Week 6
East Ascension 28, St. Amant 7
Dutchtown 27, Walker 0
Berwick 33, Donaldsonville 12
Ascension Catholic 49, St. John 0
White Castle 58, Ascension Christian 7
Power Rankings:
D1 Non-Select:
Dutchtown (3-2) 14
East Ascension (2-4) 20
St. Amant (3-3) 26
D3 Non-Select:
Donaldsonville (3-3) 30
D4 Select:
Ascension Catholic (4-2) 11
Ascension Christian (0-6) 32
Ascension Parish middle school football roundup
Week 6 Results:
Lake 13, Galvez 0
Prairieville 25, Central 8
St. Amant 6, Dutchtown 0
Bluff 30, Lowery 12
Records:
St. Amant 5-0
Dutchtown 4-2
Lake 4-2
Galvez 3-2
Prairieville 3-2
Gonzales 2-3
Bluff 2-3
Central 1-4
Lowery 0-6
Spotlight Team of the Week: Lake Lions
Head Coach: Bruce Litchfield
Key players: LB Cade Fontenot, LB Tyson Sheets, DL Wes Melancon, DB Brody Mire, OL Ethan Lebeau, OL Carter Babin, OL Landon Hooper, OL Layne Cooper, OL Cohen Witmer, and OL Conner Duplessis.
The Lake Lions pitched a 13-0 shutout over Galvez to move to 4-2 on the season. The Lions, under head coach Bruce Litchfield, are well coached with a veteran staff.
“This is my fifth season as a teacher/coach at Lake; our defensive coordinator is Weston Singley. Brooks Grenfel coaches the QB’s and veteran coach Sampson Smith is our offensive and defensive line coach. These coaches have a great deal to do with the consistency of our program over the years,” Litchfield said.
The Lions have played outstanding defense this season and are led by their linebackers, Litchfield said.
“Cade Fontenot and Tyson Sheets are our inside linebackers; the defensive line is led by Wes Melancon. Our secondary is led by Brody Mire,” the coach said, adding that the offense runs the football behind a strong offensive line. “Our offensive line is physical. They create running lanes; we play with discipline as a team."
The parish league has several talented teams and it shows each week, Litchfield said.
“Within our league, we have great parity," he said. "Lots of talented kids and great coaching staffs. I have spoken with our league coaches, and they agree it’s a dogfight each week. I have always been impressed by the work ethic and dedication by the coaches and players in this league.”
Litchfield recognized former players who have come through this program have set the path for future Lions to do the same.
“Over the last five years, I have been fortunate to have some great leaders come through these doors and achieve great success at St. Amant High,” Litchfield said.
Some notable players include QB Kolby Sheets; LB/DL Dylan Carpenter, All-State and University of Louisiana at Lafayette commit; LB Braxton Trabeau; DB Easton Humphrey; LB Casen Vicknair, WR Landon Blanchard; and RB Layton Delaune.
“All of our players over the past five years have had a hand in building this program to be consistent and competitive," Litchfield said. "I will always take to heart the discipline and dedication of all our former Lake Lions. I am grateful."