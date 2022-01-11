The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 23-30:
Dec. 23
Joseph, Kristeon Gabriel: 1520 Pailet Ave., Harvey; Age: 24; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, no seat belt, maximum speed limit, procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle; passing a parked emergency vehicle
Pete, Jessica: 1011 W. 18th St., Lake Charles; Age: 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, maximum speed limit
Artieta, Barbara Ann: 15171 Meadow Lane, Prairieville; Age: 60; simple battery
Hebert, Neil Joseph: 723 Arnold Drive, River Ridge; Age: 39; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 24
Templet, Britney: 6302 Pelican Crossing Drive (Moved), Gonzales; Age: 31; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Norris, Christopher Leon: 12115 Peter Bourgeois Road, St. Amant; Age: 41; second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery, second-degree murder/attempt
Wysong, Tony: 2448 Harper Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 60; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Lawrence, William Dewayne, 210 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 46; five counts theft less than $1,000, theft; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Warren III, Percy Huey: 1017 Beech St, LaPlace; Age: 38; two counts theft less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Williams, Reyarniece R.: 6456 Patio Court, Gonzales; Age: 29; violations of protective orders
Carpenter, Crystal Lynn: 115 Nix Road, No. 11, Johnson City, Tennessee; Age: 36; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin
Bousegard, Raquel Lynn: 3840 Katy Hollard Road, Sevierville, Tennessee; Age: 40; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin
Bolden, Dominick Lee: 6456 Patio Court, Gonzales; Age: 29; domestic abuse battery
Dec. 25
Darville, Johntrell Damone: 11081 Conner Road, Geismar; Age: 28; domestic abuse battery
Zelaya, Darwin M.: 15521 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; Age: 21; driver must be licensed, careless operation (with accident), operating while intoxicated-first
Carter, James Noel: 506 Charles St., Donaldsonville; Age: 43; violations of protective orders
Allen Sr., Kenley Roshard: 3350 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Broden, Dacien: 8540 Kingview St., St James; Age: 34; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, battery of a dating partner, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Leblanc, Shawn Joseph: 17311 Valmon Roddy Road, Prairieville; Age: 50; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Furlow, A'Laica M.: 14227 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 24; violations of protective orders
Boyd, Latoya A.: 41429 Richard Miles Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Ramirez, Pedro L.: no address; Age: 28; resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Dec. 26
Pollard III, James Leonard; 40366 Fitzgerald Drive, Darrow; Age: 18; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, false certificates, intentional littering prohibited, turning movements and required signals, when lighted lamps are required, maximum speed limit, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, flight from an officer-aggravated
Jackson, Darrell: 39159 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 60; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/ all other simple burglary (all others)
Clark, Larry Niles: 40296 Creek Bend Drive, Gonzales; Age: 31; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, hit-and-run driving, failure to appear-bench warrant
Harrison, Jerron Joseph: 3275 Harrison St., Vacherie; Age: 25; operating vehicle while license is suspended, general speed law, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
McDonald, Morganne M.: 39318 Country Drive, Prairieville; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Bianchini, Mechelle: 1832 Denver Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Dec. 27
Dowden, Taylor Lee: 16499 Stewart Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, owner to secure registration, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Richardson, Reginald: 1474 Windsor Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, vehicle license required
Dec. 28
Blackmon, Jeremy Brian: 41266 Knollwood Drive, Sorrento; Age: 39; domestic abuse battery; strangulation, battery of a dating partner
Allen Jr., William S.: 14335 W. A.J. Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Munson, LeMichael Corell: 1212 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cavalier, Courtney J.: 13200 Depen St., Gonzales; Age: 32; domestic abuse battery
Moore, Wesley John: 6855 Bradley St., Baton Rouge; Age: 33; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Davis, Belissa Ann: 134 Evangeline Drive, No. 106, Donaldsonville; Age: 48; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Falcon, Chad A.: 6951 La. 996, Belle Rose; Age: 55; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Valyan, Jontavius Izayah: 4730 Tartan Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 19; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Marsh III, Donald S.: 15219 La. 44, Gonzales; Age: 53; simple battery, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Dec. 29
Grindell, Marilyn S.: 16412 Live Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age: 68; illegal use of 911
Cloud, Kedran Lemar: 7144 Juno St., Baker; Age: 35; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Rice Jr., Donald George: 18401 Guitreau Lane, Port Vincent; Age: 50; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), operating while intoxicated-second, reckless operation
Williams, Aston: 15335 Mossystone Drive, Prairieville; Age: 31; domestic abuse battery
Dec. 30
Cox Sr., Deaunray Joseph: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Ellis, Brannon O’Brien: 5206 Seneca Drive, Darrow; Age: 26; flight from an officer, aggravated, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, no seat belt, deposit of driver's license, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Monahan, Michael M.: 44345 Erwin Villar Road, Prairieville; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities