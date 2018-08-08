Ascension Christian Lady Lions ready for volleyball season
Coach Lisa Pellegrin can’t wait for the volleyball season to begin.
“We have dealt with some injuries to some key players in the off season. (It's) time to get started and get those players back,” Pellegrin said.
Pellegrin, in her 11th year with Lions, knows her team will have to overcome obstacles all season.
“The early setbacks will test our will. We preach to the girls that we must overcome adversity,” she said.
The Lions are coming off a successful 2017 season, when they tied for the district championship with Dunham.
“Our program has won eight district championships and made it to the Pontchartrain Center in 2012-13,” Pellegrin said.
Gone from last year's team are Brooke Edwards, Alaina Moreland, Madeline Cancienne, Jamilyn Ayo and Reyna Jones. Stepping up this season will be outside hitter Kylie Jones, middle hitter Macee Chenevert, libero Savannah Marcello and outside/middle hitter Elise Millet.
“We have a fairly young group, especially our ninth- and 10th-graders. Most of them have played club ball,” Pellegrin said. “The junior and senior group has talent and leadership qualities.”
The Lady Lions played in a competitive summer league, working on their strengths and weaknesses. Pellegrin said she was impressed with the players' positive attitude and adaptability. "Moving girls around has presented some challenges, but they are ready for the challenge,” she said.
The Lady Lions will play a tough nondistrict schedule, including matches with St. John, Denham Springs and Ascension Catholic.
“The nondistrict schedule is challenging, but we have to prepare for district and the playoffs,” Pellegrin said. She said she expects Dunham to again be Ascension Christian's toughest district opponent.
Team camps, summer league and conditioning days are over, and the regular season is a few weeks away. “The attitude has been great, the girls are excited. Hopefully, our injuries are behind us. (It's) time to do this,” Pellegrin said.