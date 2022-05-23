Court cases filed in Ascension Parish May 2-6:
CIVIL SUITS
Christopher Patton v. Central Railroad Co. Illinois, damages.
Citibank v. Carol V. Guidry, agreement.
Louisiana State Department Transportation v. Family Partnership Number One Robert, expropriation.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Brittany Darby, monies due.
First Tower Loan LLC v. Willie L. White, executory judgment.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. James E. Pujol Jr., executory judgment.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Rebecca L. Lemon, executory judgment.
Patricia Alston Uno (Succession) Stephens and Christina Hill v. Mervin Stephens and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Unifund Ccr LLC v. Joseph Bonano, executory judgment.
Assurance Financial Group LLC v. Taylor J. Blanchard aka Taylor Blanchard, Tayla Breaux and Equal Investing LLC, executory process.
Brandon Williams v. Progressive County Mutual Auto Insurance Co, Krewe Transport LLC, Advanced Cast Stone Inc, Logistics Plus Inc. and Daniel Nicholes, damages.
Dominique Jones v. Johnny Ray Serigny, Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co. and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Technology Insurance Co. v. Arturo Mendez, breach of contract.
George Ramer and Brenda Ramer v. Abigail Marie Keating, Root Insurance Co. and Farm Bureau Insurance Co., damages.
George Knox v. Robert Ash, National General Insurance Co., Bryce Cousin and Government Employees Insurance Co., damages.
Gmfs LLC v. Andy Paul Anderman, executory process.
Discover Bank v. Lawrence L. Braud, open account.
Rylee Rossi v. Sayra Ucles and Falcon Insurance Co., damages.
Zoie Sedberry v. Sayra Ucles and Falcon Insurance Co., damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Travis Delmore, open account.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Alicia Pinto Goloforo, executory process.
Bank of America NA v. James R. Jones, open account.
Tirzah (on behalf of a minor) Scott v. Our Lady of The Lake Ascension dba St Elizabeth Hospital, Dr. Allison Prevost and Dr. Cammie A. Hilliard, malpractice.
Kliebert Electrical Services LLC v. Kyle Simon LLC, monies due.
Stevie Ebeling v. American Access Casualty Company dba Financial Indemnity Co. and Nelson Gonzales, damages.
Natasha P. Felton and Kylon T. Felton v. Jonathan M. Carter and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Sherrika (on behalf of) Thompson v. Orta Sugeide Rios, Direct Property Farmers and Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Keesler Federal Credit Union v. Paul Bennett, monies due.
Brandon Reider v. Blackburn Group LLC, breach of contract.
Xavier University of Louisiana v. Lakeshia Fairley, monies due.
Roger Clement v. Anita Norred, Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co, Doordash Inc. and Voyager Indemnity Insurance Co., damages.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Brian T. Johnson and Christina G. Johnson, executory process.
GMFS LLC v. Shanna B. Castello and Michael B. Castello, executory process.
Savings FA Colonial v. Carpenter Patrick Winn and Leah Spires Carpenter, promissory note.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Michael Ellis Blain aka Michael E. Blain aka Michael Blain, Hyacinth L. Davis Blain aka Hyacinth Levon Davis aka Hyacinth L. Davis aka Hyacinth Davis aka Hyacinth Levon Blain aka Hyacinth L. Blain aka Hyacinth Blain aka Hyacinth Davis Blain aka Hyacinth D. Blain, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Channa Boyle Garza v. Danny Paul Garza Jr., divorce.
Xenia Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. William Bell, paternity.
Stacey Forcell, Louisiana State Department of Social Service v. Otis Honor, paternity.
Tiarea Spears, Louisiana State Department of Social Service v. Ronald Jackson Jr. and Kyelen Bolding, paternity.
Justin Rome v. Lindsey Delaune Rome, divorce.
Destiny Bourge, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Terrance Johnson, paternity.
Mark Anthony Schexnayder v. Becky M. Latino Schexnayder, divorce.
Ingrid Bergeron LeBlanc v. Christopher A. LeBlanc, divorce.
Lauren Lyn Persilver v. Larry Stanley Simon III, divorce.
Gena Mercil Ray v. Ryan Michael Ray, divorce.
Paola Lopez Guerrero aka Guerrero Paola Lopez v. Jeffrey Michael Simmoneaux, divorce.
Sara Yvonne Hayes Hartley v. John Hartley, divorce.
Ronda Kay Isaminger v. Charles Isaminger III, divorce.
Danny P. Garza Jr. v. Channa B. Garza, divorce.
Shay Tate v. Brett Guedry, divorce.
Hayven Rayden Jones, Austin Michael Greer, Clinton James Lindsey v. Paternity.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Leora Thomas
Succession of Leon Joseph Braud
Succession of Lovie Anthony Taylor Aka, Lovie Anthony Taylor Jr.
Succession of Carol A. Brown
Succession of Michael Joseph Guedry
Succession of Mario Barrilleaux