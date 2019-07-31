The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail July 18-25:
July 18
Halker Jr., William E.: 47, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, 44, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Washington, Tamyra: 38, 16636 Bonham Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft, prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud).
O'quain, Darrell L.: 58, 11276 Triche Road, Gonzales, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Beall, Olivia Jordan: 23, 40274 Parker Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Barfield, Lashasta L.: 31, 387 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, surety, failure to appear in court.
Caillet, Jewel C.: 32, 523 Solomon Lane, Brookshire, Texas, public intimidation/threat, driving on roadway laned for traffic, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Dunn, Daron: 48, 58479 Allen St., Plaquemine, misdemeanor theft.
Magee, Jamika: 23, 1235 E. Buchanan St., Baton Rouge, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor theft.
Ponthieu, Emily Michelle: 40, 10550 Florida Blvd., Apt. 640, Baton Rouge, monetary instrument abuse.
Villar, Paul J.: 36, 17079 La. 431, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gonzales Jr., Douglas: 52, 315 Michigan Ave., Port Allen, failure to appear in court.
Nash, Irvin J.: 27, 13493 Burnt Pecan Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, second-degree battery.
Ward, Quakettia Quariana: 18, 200 Plymouth St., Thibodeaux, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor theft.
Tillman, Felicity Felicia: 19, 200 Plymouth St., Thibodaux, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Johnson, Bridgete A.: 32, 2340 St. Thomas St., New Orleans, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating while intoxicated.
Williams, Brandon: 24, 11232 Roddy Road, 8, Gonzales, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation.
July 19
Deshotels, Jesse L.: 30, 2615 Elwick Drive, Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Painter, Justin Michael: 27, 10431 Chartin Lane, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Nash, Cornell: 46, 1153 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court.
Williams, Daniel Christopher: 24, 920 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery.
Rheams, Dale J.: 49, 14406 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Charping, Mack: 45, 18360 Fortier Lane, Prairieville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Robert, Susan L.: 59, 37468 La. 22, Darrow, misdemeanor theft.
Villar, Paul J.: 36, 17079 La. 431, Prairieville, simple escape/aggravated escape.
Lacost, Shane E.: 43, 18860 Old Jefferson Highway, Apt. C, Baton Rouge, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Langley, Jason Edwin: 48, 1105 Seabury Lane, Mamou, parole violation, felony theft.
Cooley, Reyna D.: 44, 922 W. Macci St., D, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
Efird, Timothy D.: 55, 5518 Post Office Drive, St. James, misdemeanor soliciting for prostitutes, misdemeanor sexual battery.
Dickey, Charles: 68, 17031 La. 933, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
July 20
Fleming, Kirchelle: 29, 43248 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, aggravated second-degree battery.
Landry, Katlyn: 23, 6716 La. 1, Belle Rose, driver must be licensed, mirrors, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Harvey, Joseph: 24, 8176 Mount Calvary St., St. James, failure to appear in court, intentional littering prohibited, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Hernandez, Israel: 27, 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Bouquet, Charles Ray: 47, 356 Parnell Lane, Kentwood, Georgia, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Simon, Matthew Paul: 39, 40038 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Peppers, Cadin M.: 19, 17577 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, felony illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated second-degree battery, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, armed robbery.
Dixon, Leann M.: 27, 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Borne, Chelsea Ann: 26, address unavailable, simple assault.
July 21
Segura, Chad T.: 39, 16490 Shirleyville Road, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Torres-Hernandez, Macaria: 33, 43182 Moore Road, Prairieville, hold for other agency, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, taillamps, stop signs and yield signs, signal lamps and signal devices, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
McSwain, Corina: 48, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Lot 12, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Anderson, Clarence Michael: 27, 12073 Roddy Road, Apt. 18, Gonzales, driver must be licensed, driving on divided highways, violations of protective orders, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated.
Duplessis, Sidney J.: 54, 633 W. Jeansonne St., 2, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Harris, Steven Paul: 32, 43244 Norwood Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Gonzales, Lester L.: 31, 12359 Cleo Road, Gonzales, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Richardson, Joe N.: 28, 1474 Windsor Drive, Baton Rouge, procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle/passing a parked emergency vehicle, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, speeding, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, operating while intoxicated.
Barbee, Travell J.: 33, 70290 W. Toby St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Greene, Kendall Lange: 24, 17429 Summerfield North Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
July 22
Ficklin, Darren Ray: 20, 36536 Perkins Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Morris, Neo: 36, 324 S. Ida St., Gonzales, parole violation, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Washington, Richelle N.: 29, 1810 Elvin Drive, Baton Rouge, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Young, Frederick: 53, 38216 Sunshine St., Gonzales, surety.
Bartholomew, Adrian Michael: 25, 17472 Blossom Trail Drive, Prairieville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of state probation violation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, failure to appear in court.
Claiborne, Alexis Ramond: 40, 13295 Gerald Gautreaux, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, false certificates, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Field, Kayla Michelle: 28, 1209 Johnston St., Mamou, state probation violation, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
London, Kumari L.: 36, 5030 Brown Extension, Darrow, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Williams, Lessle Eugene: 46, 12097 Amsterdam Ave., Geismar, violations of protective orders.
Vidrine, Emily Nicole: 43, 217 Shell Road, Church Point, felony theft.
Oglethorpe, Katelyn Nichole: 28, 9849 Gene Buckle Ave., Denham Springs, monetary instrument abuse.
Wells, Anna Jean: 37, 1623 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Alsay, Keith Anthony: 34, 907 Pine St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer by violence, resistance or opposition.
Davis, Ricky J.: 29, 6628 La. 412, Slaughter, resisting an officer, battery of ER/services personal or a health care provider.
July 23
Baldwin, Roger Allen: 30, 38113 Stanley St., Prairieville, parole violation, failure to appear in court.
West, Curtis Wayne: 62, 1727 N. Magnolia St., Gonzales, felony illegal carrying of weapons, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
McFee, Starr Ree: 39, 1727 N. Magnolia St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Noel, Tyler Scott: 30, 12532 Palmer Road, Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Pitre, Cullen: 27, 63370 La. 77, Plaquemine, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of misdemeanor theft, felony simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
DeJean, Terrence Lewis Edmond: 26, 5135 Bundy Road, K32, New Orleans, misdemeanor theft.
Barbarin, Albert Raymond: 29, 3320 Frenchman St., New Orleans, misdemeanor theft.
Jones, Quinton: 39, 578210 True Hope Lane, Plaquemine, felony theft, failure to appear in court.
Guidry, Cheyenne Rose: 18, 45233 Lake Martin Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
July 24
Teadt Jr., Michael Ray: 19, 1414 South Road, Morgan City, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/commission of any other felony, theft of a firearm, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, felony theft.
Hart, Jacob: 19, 3096 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Parson, Justin R.: 32, 2715 Old Country Club Road, Pearl, Mississippi, careless operation, operating while intoxicate.
Schaefer, Daniel: 37, 730 Church St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, vagrancy.
Brooks, Samantha M.: 26, 730 Church St., Donaldsonville, Bond Revocation, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, vagrancy.
Honore, Lawrence Joseph: 38, 3030 General Pershing Road, New Orleans, probation violation parish.
Wright, Steven: 36, 2560 Bradley Road, Baton Rouge, simple burglary/all others.
Vessel Jr., Timothy M.: 32, 6600 Manchac Road, St. Gabriel, misdemeanor theft.
Blythe, Chad Michael: 49, 16504 Chris Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Moore, Kandise L.: 28, 18186 Beechwood Subdivision Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Vestal, Elizabeth Leigh: 40, 17433 Lauren Drive, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Cox, April: 39, 33 Bellina Drive, Apt. 33, Donaldsonville, simple battery.
Green Jr., Charley: 59, 3600 La. 405, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, monetary instrument abuse, misdemeanor theft.
Santos, Glenda: 29, 18186 Beachwood Subdivision Road, Prairieville, hold for other agency, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property.
July 25
Pierce, Joseph: 52, 1930 Sixth St., New Orleans, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Fontenot, Gabriel: 24, 17027 Joboy Road, Prairieville, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Blankenship, Thomas W.: 22, 44301 Braud St., Sorrento, speeding, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Gautreau, Russell: 37, 13246 Spellman Lambert Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.