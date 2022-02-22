Ascension Parish government's Ken Dawson, who worked for three parish presidents, was honored for his years of service by the Parish Council during its Feb. 17 meeting.
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment recognized Dawson's retirement with a proclamation.
Dawson came to Ascension Parish to serve as chief administrative officer in 2012, and held that post for eight years. He then became infrastructure director and oversaw all parish water and sewer systems.
According to the proclamation, Dawson earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Southern University. He went to work for Stone & Webster and helped to build the River Bend Nuclear Power Station in St. Francisville; he then went to work for River Bend itself to help to bring it on line. In 1989 he became an ordained minister, and currently serves as an Apostle to the marketplace, ministering to business and government leaders.
Dawson’s political career began in 2008 when he was elected to the Police Jury of West Feliciana Parish, during which time he also served four years as President of West Feliciana Parish.
After retiring from Ascension Parish, Ken Dawson will work for the Southern University system.