The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Nov. 7-13:
Nov. 7
Varderas, Fernando: 20, 501 Verna St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Comeaux, Zac Alex: 31, 38411 Sweet Magnolia Drive, Prairieville, pornography involving juveniles.
Stevens, Brad David: 39, 432 W. Augusta Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Whittington, Stephanie: 36, 7425 Meadowbrook Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Rushing, Raymond Jermaine: 28, 12184 Wilderness Run, Denham Springs, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, felony theft, failure to appear in court.
Scott, Jorvis: 20, 4302 Freddy Banks Road, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Cooper, Ronald Orin: 50, 45352 Jennifer Jane Lane, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, hold for other agency.
Jackson, Maurice: 29, 3147 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
White, Jarod Anthony: 30, 40021 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, parole violation, simple battery, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Davis, Kiawana Shandell: 24, 40021 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Nov. 8
Loper, Shelby Lynn: 26, 40021 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Rios-Murcia, Jhimminson Ontoniel: 24, 40021 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Kenneth, Derrick Lyle: 32, 36 Rose St., #2, Thoreau, New Mexico, domestic abuse battery.
Hernandez, Israel: 27, 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, simple assault, domestic abuse battery.
Bruner, Nathan: 32, 13122 Seles Point Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Downey, Kelly Alan: 34, 17073 La. 933, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, reckless operation, negligent injuring, felony theft.
Nov. 9
Gonzalez, Baldomero: 23, 1023 E. Greenbriar St., Gonzales, hold for other agency, failure to appear in court, battery of a police officer, obstruction of justice/simple assault, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Temple, Hansel Lee: 39, 1517 River Run Drive, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Thornton, William Jacob: 21, 16465 Ridgeview Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Garza Jr., Raul: 24, 40416 Noah Road, Gonzales, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, reckless operation.
Goudeau, Gerald K.: 58, 44416 Daniel Guidry Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Jacob, Blane L.: 32, 197 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Lambert, Susan L.: 57, 44416 Daniel Guidry Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 10
Eddy, Montez Marie: 55, 109 N. Nikol Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana.
Jones, Kasey Lee: 26, 42385 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating while intoxicated, driving on right side of road/exceptions, driving on roadway laned for traffic, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Dunn, Dwayne L.: 40, 32511 Magnolia Court, Denham Springs, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Thompson, Devontia Kendall: 20, 1930 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/commission of any other felony, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of resisting an officer, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Sparrow, Tya Dyshe: 24, 3666 Metropolitan St., New Orleans, misdemeanor theft.
Lott, Austin James: 20, 41036 Lee Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Hamilton, Earl Jaramco: 19, 10196 Burnside St., Convent, misdemeanor theft.
Davis, William Tyrake: 21, 1310 N. Willow Ave., Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Nicholas, Gerald: 57, 703 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, public intimidation/threat, driving on roadway laned for traffic, vehicular negligent injuring, no driver's license on person, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Vicente- Elias, Jose Fernando: 20, 31008 Honeysuckle St., Denham Springs, hold for other agency, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 11
Rossi, Vance Michael: 27, 12437 Devillier Lane, Geismar, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Dearmond, Blain Michael: 26, 18096 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Carney, Shaun C.: 39, 23835 S. Point Drive, Denham Springs, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Babin, Malcolm J.: 34, 521 N. Marchand Ave., Gonzales, felony theft, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Coleman, Larry: 29, 2133 S. Darla St., Gonzales, three counts of simple burglary/all others, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, flight from an officer.
Lee, Nathaniel: 54, 43485 Lone Oak St., Gonzales, Bond Revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Chapman, Brandon: 32, 501 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, vehicle license required, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Christal Lilliman: 40, 2142 W. La. 30, Apt. 101, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Nov. 12
Davis, Jacoby Lawerence: 21, 6044 La. 308, Belle Rose, in for court, felony theft, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Strength, David: 45, 3575 Old Soshee Road, Flomaton, Alabama, domestic abuse battery.
Jackson, Jermaine Dushow: 41, 3292 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Walker, Clayton Anthony: 36, 30734 Cane Market Road, Walker, probation violation, misdemeanor theft.
Dorsey, Shabrain Malayasia: 20, 12348 Legacy Hills Drive, Geismar, bond revocation, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Roubique, Nathan: 36, 729 Anite St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Billy, Javante: 22, 8378 Annie Oak Drive, Sorrento, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, state probation violation, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Poche, Cody James: 35, 42298 La. 933, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Harrison, Jeremiah J.: 42, 40307 La Rochelle Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Curley, David: 36, 1624 Horace St., New Orleans, misdemeanor theft.
Winchester, Cornell J.: 66, 1334 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Nov. 13
Ortego, Katie Lee: 34, 18718 Ducros Road, Prairieville, state probation violation.
Suggs, Nicholas: 40, 37404 Cypress Place Ave., Geismar, battery of a dating partner.
London Sr., Eary Dwayne: 58, 1573 Fig St., Baton Rouge, six counts of felony theft, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, five counts of unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Jones, Terry: 29, 5364 Faulkner, Darrow, hold for other agency, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
McAllister, William Dale: 63, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Manuel Jr., Gregory: 33, 6072 Panama Road, Sorrento, misdemeanor theft.
Petite, Spencer A.: 23, 38085 La. 621, Gonzales, felony cruelty to animals/aggravated.
Scott, Dekita Renee: 30, 15325 Wilie Hawkins, Rosedale, failure to appear in court.
Corrigan, Joseph Keith: 41, 17797 Airline Highway, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Cox, Malik Demarco: 27, 8280 Cypress Road, Baton Rouge, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Kelson, Michael: 26, 219 S. Daphne Drive, Gonzales, in for court.
Noel, Tyler Scott: 31, 12532 Palmer Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Gray, Damarcus: 27, 13254 Jasmine Hill Drive, Geismar, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, parks rules and regulations, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Joshua, Thorne Isreal: 31, 1003 Orange St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.