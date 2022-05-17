The Center for Community Engagement, Learning and Leadership, in conjunction with LSU Campus Life, announced its spring 2022 cohort of 11 seniors who will graduate from LSU with the Engaged Citizen distinction.
Collectively, these spring 2022 graduates have earned 138 service-learning credit hours and have volunteered approximately 978 hours across their local communities during their academic tenure at LSU, a news release said. Some of this cohort’s volunteer opportunities include work with campus entities such as Campus Life's Food Pantry and the Office of Multicultural Affairs Genesis Mentoring Program.
Individual community engagement includes working with off-campus organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, St. Joseph’s Hospice, Volunteers in Public Schools and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired and Deaf.
The spring 2022 Engaged Citizens from Livingston Parish are Charlotte Street, of Denham Springs; and Kennedy Martin, of Springfield. From Ascension Parish is Lindsey Settoon, of Prairieville.
Others from Louisiana include Kennedy Falcon, of Baton Rouge; Maci Hebert, of Bourg; Angelica Nguyen, of Harvey; Emily Baudoin and Cecil Craig, of Lafayette; and Noelle Toups, of Thibodaux.
Honorees from out of state are Sarah Glass, of Algonquin, Illinois; and Kennedy Simon, of Beaumont, Texas.
To earn this distinction, the students must meet the standards of the Engaged Citizen Program. Special requirements for this semester’s cohort include completion of a minimum of seven credit hours of service-learning designated coursework, a minimum of 100 hours of community service with approved organizations and a reflective paper detailing how the work fulfills LSU’s commitment to community.
Visit www.lsu.edu/engagedcitizens for information about the program.