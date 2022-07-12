The Chalmette High School Alumni Association is reaching out to alumni living throughout the area.
The group will host a golf tournament Aug. 20 at Oak Harbor Golf Course in Slidell.
The fundraiser has been renamed the Paul Granberry Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of Paul Granberry, the longtime golf tournament chairman for the association who died in August 2021 after a long bout with cancer.
Sign-in begins at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Cost per player is $100 or $400 for a foursome. Food and drink are provided. Participation will be limited to the first 120 players registered.
There will be a Parade of Prizes and Closest to the Hole and Longest Drive competitions. The inaugural Louis Baudin Putting Contest will begin at 11:30 a.m. Baudin, who died in January 2020 following heart surgery, was an active CHS Alumni Association board member who assisted in the planning of the association’s golf tournaments.
To register as a player and/or sponsor or for more information, contact David Fernandez at dfernandez@sbpsb.org or (504) 818-8935. All proceeds go to the direct benefit of Chalmette High School students.
To join the association, mail $10 annual dues to CHS Alumni Association, c/o Chalmette High School, 1100 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA 70043 or download a membership form by visiting www.sbpsb.org/chs and clicking on the alumni link. Membership is not limited to CHS graduates only. All supporters of Chalmette High and alumni of all former St. Bernard Parish high schools are welcome to join.
To register and periodically receive information regarding the association, visit www.sbpsb.org/chs and click on the alumni link. For additional information about the organization, call Beryl Hargis at (504) 442-1421.