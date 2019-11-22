A Geismar man has been arrested and accused of molesting three juveniles, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said Friday.
Detectives began investigating the case Nov. 13 after receiving a complaint.
Jermaine Miles, 39, of Geismar was arrested Thursday and booked in to the Ascension Parish jail on five counts of molestation of a juvenile, Webre said in a statement.
Miles' bail was set at $1 million by 23rd Judicial District Court Judge Jessie LeBlanc.
Miles is listed as a commissioner of the Ascension Youth Basketball Association. Sheriff's Office spokesperson Allison Hudson said Friday the alleged victims were not members of the basketball league.