The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is accepting applications through Nov. 16 for its Christmas Crusade for Children program, which provides toys for children in needy families.
Applications may be obtained from the sheriff’s offices at the Donaldsonville Courthouse, 300 Houmas St.; the Gonzales Business Substation, 13200 Airline Highway; or the Gonzales Business Office or the Family Services Division at the Gonzales Courthouse, 828 S. Irma Blvd.
Applicants will need to bring current SNAP printout or copies of each child’s birth certificate, a valid Louisiana photo ID, proof of income and a copy of a current Ascension Parish utility bill (showing proof of residency).
For additional information, to volunteer or request assistance, contact Deputy Janet Fontenot at (225) 621-8318 or jfontenot@ascensionsheriff.com; or Deputy Jodie Delaune at (225) 621-8374 or jdelaune@ascensionsheriff.com.