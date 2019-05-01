THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. All proceeds go to charity. (225) 647-3955.
RALPH'S MARKET SPRING WINE GALA: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Houmas House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. Wear your Kentucky Derby best and enjoy this soiree on the front lawn of Houmas House. Featuring over 75 wines for tastings, guests will also enjoy food and live music. This year, the tastings will include bourbon and mint juleps. Prizes will also be awarded for the best in each category of best dressed couple, best dressed man and woman, best hat and a trip to Napa for four to be raffled off. $49.99 per person at houmashouse.com/upcoming-events/.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"WEST SIDE STORY": 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Ascension Community Theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers. $20-30 at actgonzales.org.
FRIDAY
RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, District 3 Substation, 38567 La. 42, Prairieville. Celebrate the opening of the Sheriff's Office new District 3 Substation.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
MARKET ON THE SQUARE: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 300 Block Railroad Ave., Louisiana Square, Donaldsonville.
LAW ENFORCEMENT TORCH "FOR-WARD" RUN/COLOR RUN: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. This is an annual event to benefit Special Olympics of Louisiana and the Ascension Fund. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2019torch. For more information, call (225) 621-8361.
DREAMS COME TRUE SOUTH LOUISIANA CRAWFISH BOIL, CRAFT AND CAR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. A crawfish boil and car show plus many more activities for a day of family fun to benefit Dreams Come True of Louisiana. Featuring cooking contests, eating competitions, games, live music, 150 craft booths, petting zoo and a car show. $5 entry. All proceeds benefit Dreams Come True South Louisiana.lamardixonexpocenter.com/events.
MOTHER'S DAY MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Price LeBlanc Nissan, 14295 Airline Highway, Gonzales. Enjoy live entertainment and food, plus get some Mother's Day shopping done during this event.
BULLY PROOF WORKSHOP FOR CHARITY: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Active Martial Arts, 316 E. La. 30, Gonzales. Help empower your child with the confidence and the tools to stand up for themselves and others who are being bullied. Suggested donation of $5 (or more if you choose) to Volunteer Ascension to support local kids. For kids ages 7 and up and their parents. Space is limited; save your kids spot at https://bit.ly/2TmQwyo. Call or text (225) 304-5955.
MRS. BECKY'S FARM DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 35486 Blaine Petite Road, Prairieville. Featuring a petting farm, hayrides, games, food, horseback rides, and fun. Contact ashleybourgeois@stjohnchurch.org.
11TH ANNUAL BLACK RODEO: 6 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring a trail ride at 3 p.m.; contact Nino to join at (504) 430-5204. Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Special performance by Big Yayo "Cowgirl." Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at Sac's Western Store in Gonzales, 5-D Western Store in Zachary, and The Boot Store in Baton Rouge. lamardixonexpocenter.com/events.
DOWNTOWN LIVE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Crescent Park, downtown Donaldsonville. N'TUNE will perform a free concert. Bring lawn chairs. No glass containers. For more information, call (225) 445-1383 or email lee@visitdonaldsonville.com.
SUNDAY
PHIL BROCATO GUN CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Brocato Instructors provides education for people in the area looking to obtain their Louisiana concealed handgun permit. They also provide one-on-one firearm training along with private shooting lessons. All classes are led by Phil Brocato, a National Rifle Association basic pistol and basic rifle instructor. cabelas.com.
TUESDAY
ANGER CONTROL TRAINING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., 1112A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. This program has been in use for over 30 years in schools, community agencies, juvenile institutions and other settings. Ten weeks at $10 per week. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us.
ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1112-A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. A 10-week class with evidence-based and clinically proven curriculum that is accredited by the National Anger Management Association. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us. $10 per class.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
TUESDAY, THURSDAY
RIVER ROAD THEATER COMPANY MEETING: 3:30 p.m. both days, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by artist in residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
EAST ASCENSION ROTARY WINE TASTING: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Parc 73 Reception Center, 14379 La. 73, Prairieville. The annual wine tasting event features food, fun, drinks, live music and a silent auction.
May 9
MOTHER'S DAY POP-UP SHOP: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Marchand's Interior & Hardware, 214 N. Alexander Ave., Gonzales. Marchand's Framing & Decor and Socialite Boutique are hosting a pop up shop. Featuring special event sales, refreshments, a goody bag for the first 10 guests and a gift basket giveaway.
PAJAMA STORYTIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Galvez and Gonzales branch libraries. Call the Galvez Branch at (225) 622-3339 and the Gonzales Branch (225) 647-3999.