WASHINGTON, D.C. — Dutchtown High School teacher Tara Cox this week is attending one of two C-SPAN Educators' Conferences for an immersive experience with C-SPAN's educational resources. Cox, a social studies teacher, is one of 30 educators from across the nation selected to attend the high school conference.
The conference, July 26-27, provides educators with the opportunity to hear from guest speakers and explore C-SPAN Classroom’s free teaching resources. Attendees discover how to incorporate these resources into their curriculums and create engaged learning experiences for students.
Cox competed with high school teachers from across the country to secure a place at the conference. C-SPAN provides roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and meals for the two days.
Participants were selected by a panel of C-SPAN representatives and evaluated based on their commitment to learning new educational resources, applying them in the classroom environment and sharing their professional development experiences in their academic communities.
"We're excited to introduce educators to C-SPAN's Video Library, an online archive containing more than 240,000 hours of searchable, shareable content that teachers and students can use as a primary source in the classroom," said Craig McAndrew, C-SPAN manager of education relations. "For nearly 20 years, C-SPAN has hosted Educators' Conferences, and we look forward to meeting and working with this year's participants."
Conference attendees will hear from founder and Executive Chairman Brian Lamb about the public affairs network. In addition, C-SPAN's Senior Executive Producer and Political Editor Steve Scully will speak at the conference dinner.
The Educators' Conferences are sponsored by C-SPAN's Education Foundation, a charitable organization created by C-SPAN. C-SPAN Classroom is an entity of C-SPAN, which is funded by America’s cable and satellite television companies. In Geismar, C-SPAN is available through Cox Communications.