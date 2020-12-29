The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 10-17:
Dec. 10
Martin, Jason M.:, 17220 Rue Village, Prairieville; Age: 40; false imprisonment, second degree battery
Spriggs, Johnathan J.: 1041 E. Northwood St., Gonzales; Age: 36; theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Green, Jonathan David: 15526 Crystal Lane, Prairieville; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Hodge, Steven: 17588 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 30; bond revocation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Dec. 11
Hills, Darryl Dominick: 702 North 25th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 33; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Daniels, Kidal Leon: 332 Ambassador Drive, Westwego; Age: 46; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of heroin
Allen, Gilbert, Jr.: 13246 Babin Estates Drive, Gonzales; Age: 24; possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal possession of stolen firearms, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Duplessis, Sidney J.: 619 W. Bordelon St., No. 3, Gonzales; Age: 55; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Godeaux, Chad M., 18290 Jessica St., Prairieville; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Halker, Brant Marion: 39064 Holly Hill Drive, Gonzales; Age: 45; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Clement, Maci M.: 45347 Tee Poe Lane, St. Amant; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 12
Herbert Jr., Craig J.: 211 Lucky St., Plattenville; Age: 30; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,00, failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
White, Devonne: 139 Bertrand St., Napoleonville; Age: 18; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Gauthreaux, Chelsey Lynn: 280 Harvest Court, Houma; Age: 18; armed robbery
Flores, Jose: 10158 Rayco Sandres Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; no seat belt, hit-and-run driving, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first offense
Carter, Shaft Lybrien, Jr.: 207 Leslie Street, Houma; Age: 19; armed robbery
Wilkinson, Michael Darryl, 9232 Petruis Road, St. Amant; Age: 45; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple arson
Gregoire, Douglas J.: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 66; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Holmes, Jarmel: 43466 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 34; surety, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, armed robbery-attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, armed robbery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams Jr., Darain Latroy: 38268 Michael Anthony Court, Gonzales; Age: 19; resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapons
Dec. 13
Pagan, Micha Wayne: 42421 La. 30, Gonzales; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cardenas-Lara, Jose: 21288 La. 22, Maurepas; Age: 45; ignition interlock devices-condition of probation for certain DWI offenders-restricted license, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-third
Mcalister, Raelyn B.:, 20962 La Trace Road, French Settlement; Age: 38; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Millien, Wilson O.: 207 Williams St., Donaldsonville; Age: 48; tail lamps, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Daniels, Jaelyn Chrisse: 6364 Woodland Highway, New Orleans; Age: 18; driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Dec. 14
Sheppard, Stefan Tyler: 2576 North King Ave., Lutcher; Age: 33; parole violation, resisting an officer, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant,
Rosamond, Dillan: 12157 Iowa St., Livingston; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, resisting an officer
Keller Jr., Ricky: 1580 Rose Lane, Gramercy; Age: 26; simple criminal damage to property less than $500
Miller, Traveline Marie: 42 Tuscany Drive, LaPlace; Age: 40; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Long, Nytockia Danielle, 2464 E. Lebray St., Lutcher; Age: 40; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Broussard, Danielle A.: 14053 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Horne, Orval E.: 13250 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 49; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 15
Furnish, Justin Kent: 13480 Liberty Lane, St. Amant; Age: 30; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, tail lamps, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Faucheux, Dallas Michael: 21198 Diversion Canal Road, St. Amant; Age: 22; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Johnson, Jerome: 11295 Emerson Road, Geismar; Age: 50; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Marroy, Jake Allen: 119 Lakeview St., Pierre Part; Age: 33; two counts theft less than $1,000
Dorsey, Buddy: 3120 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 54; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant,
Cook, Jon Paul: 12521 Palmer Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, aggravated battery, resisting an officer, hit-and-run driving
Quebedeaux, Paige: 40501 Nicholls Melancon Road, Prairieville; Age: 24; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of heroin, sale/distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, violations of registration provisions , traffic-control signals
Rivere Jr., Anthony F.: 11113 Irene E. Deslatte Road, St. Amant; Age: 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery
Gros, Kenneth P., Jr.: 12547 Hidden Ridge, Walker; Age: 53; operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of heroin
Wells, Anna Jean, 2228 La. 3120 Lot 260, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Vinet, Seth Michael: 13458 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, aggravated assault with a firearm, negligent injuring
Fontenot, Christopher Jayson: 10138 W. Robert Wilson Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Clark, Anthony Marquette: 4500 Sherwood Common Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 29; illegal possession of stolen firearms
Scott, Nelson Matthew: 15056 Braud Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; simple battery, theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, driver must be licensed, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), improper display of temporary license plate
Dec. 16
Byrd-McCarthy, Ashley Danielle: 2703 S. Remy Robert Ave., Gonzales; Age: 33; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnson, Roddy Demond: 11232 Roddy Road No. 4, Gonzales; Age: 28; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Elias, Christopher William: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 42; probation violation parish, violations of protective orders
Mckay, Irvon: 5944 W. Fairlane Court, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brown, Bianca B: address unknown; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Vickers, Johnny J., Jr.: 40086 Pelican Point Parkway, Gonzales; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Aguillard, Javin: 42172 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 19; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Preston, Jeremiah Deshawn: 15095 Crossover Drive, Gonzales; Age: 18; criminal trespass/all other theft less than $1,000
Domingue, Jordan Jade: 16389 Oakridge Road, Prairieville; Age: 29; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Kim, Moses Y.: 17950 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance