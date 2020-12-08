The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Nov. 19-26.
Nov. 19
Smith, Ahquainn: 5247 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow; Age: 20; theft less than $1,000, first degree rape
Geisenheimer Jr., Alvin: 9802 Airline Highway, Sorrento; Age: 16; second degree murder
Elias, Christopher William: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Poche, Caige: 44355 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Scott, Herbert: 9136 Water Tower Lane, Convent; Age: 55; criminal trespass/all other, theft less than $1,000
Durand, Justin: 15433 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000
Carter, Zachary H.: 19334 Gordon Lane, Denham Springs; Age: 26; battery of a dating partner, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another
Fraley, Hollie Jill: 40518 Pearl Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Davis, John Albert: 40518 Pearl Road, Prairieville; Age: 34; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Patel, Rameshbhai S.: 16543 Long Lake Drive, Prairieville; Age: 60; careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-first
Guerrero, Mario: 14352 Essen Terrace Drive, Gonzales; Age: 38; driver must be licensed, careless operation, failure to report accident, operating while intoxicated-first
Nov. 20
Douglas, Bridgett Rennes: 40236 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales; Age: 35; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lessard Jr., Clayton Paul: 17654 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 33; tail lamps, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (steroids), possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Mayers, Phillip Hunter: 11031 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 29; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Matherne, Matthew James: 9091 La. 941, Gonzales; Age: 23; driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated-second
Dixon, Cody M.: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Green, Deric Dbrillion, 418 Saint Joseph St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder/attempt
Jackson, Jermaine: 503 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation
Landry, Kiana: 8251 Kingview St., Donaldsonville; Age: 23; illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Roy, Christina D.: 41457 Cemetery Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Paz, Selvin: 1808 Oregon St., Baton Rouge; Age: 20; driver must be licensed, general speed law, possession of marijuana
Broussard, Danielle A.: 14053 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
Miles, Nathaniel: 43244 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 24; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, three counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Nov. 21
Hargrove Jr., Eddie L.: 6331 La. 73, Geismar; Age: 40; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, intentional littering prohibited, no seat belt, stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior hit-and-run driving, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Halliburton, Darlene: 17022 Blue Ridge Drive, Prairieville; Age: 52; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Shorty Jr., Willie Christopher: 839 N. Tobey Ave., Gonzales; Age: 27; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
Galmon, EricL address unknown; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Munro, Zachary Scott: 9068 W. La. 936, St. Amant; Age: 27; driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-first
Cantrelle, Walter A., Jr.: 75 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville; Age: 68; theft less than $1,000, aggravated battery
Lambert, Darby J.: 42189 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 51; domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
Nov. 22
Shook, David: 37099 Agnes Webb Ave., Prairieville; Age: 48; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Babin, Tregg A.: 14071 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant; Age: 52; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Nov. 23
Vasquez, David S.: 3121 Orleans Ave., New Orleans; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Hadley, Matthew Travis: 16132 Bluff Road, Prairieville; Age: 30; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, obscenity
Bridges, William Lee: 27077 Vampran Road, Maurepas; Age: 31; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
David, Ronald Keith: 5528 Avenue M, Santa Fe, Texas; Age: 27; computer fraud, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse
McKnight, Frankie: 37047 Ellem Road, Geismar; Age: 29; theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, battery of a dating partner
Stafford Sr., Justin Robert: 39172 Camp Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; false imprisonment-offender armed with dangerous weapon, domestic abuse battery
Vines, Tyler Renea: 13310 Garden Lane, Gonzales; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brumfield, Alexis: 211 W. Second St., Donaldsonville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mills, Michael: 9453 Rod Anderson Road, St. Amant; Age: 19; theft less than $1,000
Bennett, Joseph Lynn: 40523 Cross Ridge Ave,, Gonzales; Age: 32; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce-traffic-control signals
Stoyer, Jennifer Helen: 39065 Holly Hill Drive, Gonzales; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Hardgrave, Seth: 11252 Talton Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 25; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, failure to appear-bench warrant
Randazzo, Jeremy Joseph: 40055 Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nov. 24
Naquin, Keely: 23770 La. 19, Slaughter; Age: 30; urinating in public, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Boudreaux Jr., Curtis Lee: 11248 Emerson Road, Geismar; Age: 42; bond revocation, cruelty to animals-simple, simple battery, aggravated burglary-minor injury, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Collins, Byron V.: 506 5th St., Donaldsonville; Age: 30; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of marijuana, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, traffic-control signals
James, Devin: 704 Second St., Donaldsonville; Age: 18; possession of marijuana
Munson, Tracey: 905 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 57; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Cox, Gerald Joseph: 105 1/2 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 52; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Duncan Jr., Joseph: 1111 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Turner, Rand: 1503 Frank St., Donaldsonville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Williams, Reginald Anthony: 120 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Jones, Tom David: 41132 Dean St., Gonzales; Age: 51; domestic abuse battery
Thompson, Trevon Q.: 400 Saint Joseph St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Thomas, Brandon C.: 3039 Mt. Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 28; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Loveless, Michael Wayne: 8866 Dave Clark Road, Denham Springs; Age: 29; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), theft less than $1,000
Kitzmiller, Garth Allen, 44122 Glory, Walker; Age: 28; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000
Washington, Dontrell T.; 213 Violet St., Thibodaux; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Nov. 25
Walters, Tyler M.: 14186 Parkview Drive, Prairieville; Age: 24; three counts simple burglary (vehicle), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, simple burglary (vehicle), simple burglary (vehicle)
Torres Jr., Alejandro J.: 41427 Carolyn K Drive, Prairieville; Age: 19; aggravated assault with a firearm
Weatherford, Roland Keith, Sr.: 42245 Moody Dixon Road No. 21, Prairieville; Age: 52; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jacobs, Manuel: 265 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 20; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder/attempt
Sheppard, Alan F.: 1105 Mill St., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Breaux, Corey J.: address unknown; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nov. 26
Williams, Jessie: 32175 La. 75, Apt. 5, Plaquemine; Age: 30; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, stopping/standing/or parking outside business or residence districts, operating while intoxicated-second
Scott, Justin James: 9275 W. Balboa Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; state probation violation, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Dorsey, Eric Antoine: 1416 Concetta, Donaldsonville; Age: 20; home invasion (battery), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple battery, driver must be licensed, battery of a dating partner, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Roberts, Hunter Michael: 42423 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, identity theft
Martin, Lajuan Vontrell: 8158 Main St., Sorrento; Age: 20; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, second degree murder/attempt
Green, Jacoby: 3166 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; aggravated second degree battery, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder/attempt, second degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder/attempt