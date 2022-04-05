Looking for motorcycle lessons?
The Ascension Parish Motorcycle Division's two-day motorcycle workshop is set for April 9-10 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The motorcycle training sessions are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 9 and 8 a.m. to noon on April 10.
The class is limited to 10 participants and the workshop fee is $150. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/motorcycle-training-course-tickets-305928539497 or email wbeck@ascensionsheriff.com.
Kiwanis bowling tourney
The Kiwanis Club of Ascension is holding its first bowling tournament May 1 at Premier Lanes Entertainment Center in Gonzales.
Five-member teams cost $25 per person to enter and all teams are asked to donate a gift basket for a raffle. Proceeds from the event will be used for the club's service fund.
To register, email Chris Harrell at ujeanh@eatel.net.
Mother Goose Money
Save it or spend it? Introduce the concept of good money habits and smart spending decisions to your 3- to 5-year-old at Ascension Parish Library’s Mother Goose Money interactive activity April 16, at Galvez, or April 30 at Dutchtown. Together, you and your child will identify and sort coins to understand each has a value. You’ll search the library looking for eggs with pretend money and talk about earning and spending as the kids cash in at our store to buy real prizes to take home. Kids will also get to decorate their own papier-mâché bank, so you can continue the conversation about cash and coins at home.
Each activity begins at 10 a.m. Space is limited. To register to attend at Gonzales call (225) 647-3955. For Galvez, call (225) 622-3339, and for Dutchtown call (225) 673-8699.
Miss Donaldsonville pageant sets application process
Applications for the Miss Donaldsonville Scholarship Pageant are available at Donaldsonville City Hall and Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The June 17 pageant offers scholarship money for contestants in the Miss, Teen and Little Miss categories.
For information, call (2250 445-1383 or email lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.
Plans underway for Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day event plans are underway for Donaldsonville's Memorial Day parade and ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall.
The parade leaves city hall at 9 a.m. May 30 and ends at Louisiana Square, which a program will be presented by American Legion Post 98 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3766.
For information, call (225) 473-4814 or (225) 445-1383.
Vaccinations offered
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is offering COVID-19 vaccination and boosters for area residents.
In addition to vaccines, the Health Unit offers Pfizer and Moderna booster doses, which are administered at least six months from the date of the last dose.
Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
TOPS Club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.