Thursday
Menu: Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, biscuit, jelly, margarine, escalloped apples, orange juice, fruit-and-grain bar
Melt: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tailgate Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Heart Talk: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsored by Gonzales Health Care
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole wheat bread, fudge round dessert
Board Games/Cards: 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold/line dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Grandparent's Day Celebration: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Country meatballs, mixed vegetables, winter blend vegetables, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookie, margarine
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsored by Restorix Health
Fast Exercise: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi Advanced: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi New: 2 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, southern green beans, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges, margarine
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, white dinner roll, cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Ask a Lawyer: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville, sponsored by Baton Rouge Bar Association
Blood Pressure Checks: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, sponsored by Bridgeway Hospice
Health Talk: 10 a.m., Gonzales, sponsored by Lighthouse Vision Loss and Hearing
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Sept. 13
Menu: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard/ketchup, baked beans, mixed fruit
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales, sponsored by Allwell
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales