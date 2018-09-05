Thursday

Menu: Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, biscuit, jelly, margarine, escalloped apples, orange juice, fruit-and-grain bar

Melt: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tailgate Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Heart Talk: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsored by Gonzales Health Care

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole wheat bread, fudge round dessert

Board Games/Cards: 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold/line dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Grandparent's Day Celebration: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Country meatballs, mixed vegetables, winter blend vegetables, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookie, margarine

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsored by Restorix Health

Fast Exercise: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi Advanced: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi New: 2 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, southern green beans, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges, margarine

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu:  Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, white dinner roll, cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Ask a Lawyer: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville, sponsored by Baton Rouge Bar Association

Blood Pressure Checks: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, sponsored by Bridgeway Hospice

Health Talk: 10 a.m., Gonzales, sponsored by Lighthouse Vision Loss and Hearing

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Sept. 13

Menu: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard/ketchup, baked beans, mixed fruit

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales, sponsored by Allwell

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

Tags

View comments