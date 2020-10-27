The St. Amant Gators moved to 4-0 on the season after a convincing 28-0 victory over Mckinley in the district 5-5A opener.
The Gators held the Panthers to 30 total yards, including only 23 rushing yards.
“Our defense is playing extremely well, we are very strong down the middle with safeties Evan Bourgeois and Zack Gonzales, our linebackers Jax Melancon and Sam McCorkle played really well, we were able to get some pressure on them with Tyler Legendre, Marty Jamison and Lee Amedee,” said Coach David Oliver.
As good as the defense played, quarterback Cole Poirrier continues to show why he is one of the top quarterbacks in the area. Poirrier found Ty Bell for a 11-yard touchdown pass and 7-0 Gator lead in the first quarter. Poirrier came back and connected with Noah Louque for a 14-0 lead heading to the second quarter. Porrier spread the ball around as he normally does, he has 960 yards passing with 12 passing touchdowns and only 1 interception through 4 games.
“Cole Poirrier is seeing experience from last year pay huge dividends, he got thrown into 5A ball as a sophomore, the game has slowed down for him and he executing at a high level as well as creating plays with his feet and vision,” Oliver said.
Myles Paul was on the receiving end of Poirrier's third touchdown pass and the Gators led 21-0 at the break. The Gators added a touchdown in the third quarter as Poirrier took it in from 6 yards out and the final tally of 28-0. The defense preserved the shut out and recorded their second shutout of the season.
Poirrier finished 13 of 20 for 222 yards, 3 touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown plus 4 extra points. Louque led the receivers with 3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.
The Gators will continue 5-5A play on Friday as the travel to Woodlawn, who is coming off a dramatic 26-24 win over Dutchtown.
“We are 1-0 in district and trying to get to 2-0, Woodlawn is improving and will be a big test for us this week,” Oliver said.
Wrap-up from last week's action:
Football
Ascension Catholic (3-0) 64, White Castle 22
Ascension Catholic hosts Erath on Oct. 30
St. Amant (4-0) 28, McKinley 0
St. Amant travels to Woodlawn Friday
East Ascension (2-2) 0, Catholic BR 35
East Ascension travels to Dutchtown Thursday
Dutchtown (3-1) 24, Woodlawn 26
Ascension Christian (1-3) 7, Central Private 35
Ascension Christian travels to St. John Thursday
Donaldsonville (2-2) 14, ED White 18
Donaldsonville travels to Nicholls State to play St. James Friday
Volleyball (as of press time)
Division 1
Dutchtown 17-5, 5th
St. Amant 14-5, 6th
East Ascension 1-21, 45th
Division 4
Donaldsonville 3-5, 32nd
Division 5
Ascension Catholic 14-9, 5th
Ascension Christian 11-9, 15th