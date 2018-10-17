Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Sept. 24-28:
CIVIL SUITS
Dasher Short v. Kent Wells, damages.
Ally Financial Inc. v. Marion Lea Harris, contract.
Riverland Federal Credit Union v. John T. Doyle, Deborah A. Doyle and Terrie Doyle Lagneaux, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kevin Willie, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Aaron Favoroth, monies due.
River Parish Financial Services LLC v. Jywanna Octave, promissory note.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Thammy Bailey, contract.
Cascade Capital LLC and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Lorri Fabre, monies due.
Crystal C. Jones v. Caden M. Louque, Tara K. Louque, Progressive Security Insurance Co., Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., Richards Honda and American Honda Motor Co. Inc, damages.
Dolores E. Guillory v. Roy O. Woodson Sr., partition of property.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Shondrae Monique Derouen and James Linday Derouen, executory process.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. Melinda K. Brown, open account.
Discover Bank v. Paul Millet, open account.
JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Keisha Braud, open account.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Jay E. Suits, executory process.
Amy Edmonston, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Bryan Edmonston, UIFSA.
Juanyelle Cayette v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Insa Becnel and Leslie Elledge v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Robert Clark and Danna Clark v. Donaldsonville Fire Department Association dba Fire Department Donaldsonville, Jonathan Comeaux, Seth Latour, Josh Comeaux, Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Kendall Ogden, Kelsey Manning and Tommy Martinez, damages.
Louisiana State Division Administration, Office Community Development and Relief Disaster v. Natausha Gaudin, monies due.
Tabitha L. LeBlanc Davis v. Matthew A. Davis, separation.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Guy Meloche, promissory note.
Richard D. Mol Jr. and Katherine E. Mol v. Robert Warren Henry, Patricia M. Anderson, Anderson Plus LLC, William H. Mercier Jr. and Nolas Essential Propertyllc, breach of contract.
Ally Financial Inc v. Fredi Lynn Wharton, contract.
Onemain Financial Services Inc v. David B. Hoyt and Nancy Hoyt, promissory note.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Valerie Stevenson, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Madison Puckett, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Ashlyn Hebert, open account.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Brion W. Bell, Muriel J. Bell aka Muriel J. Darville, promissory note.
Elliott Greg Frederick v. Latasha Dupart, Goauto Insurance Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Christine M. Gaignard, open account.
Jeffrey Nelson v. Patricia Bonnette and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Asset Integrity Management Solutions v. Cary A. Bourgeois and GEC Inc, damages.
Jonathan Charles Nickens v. Alton J. Nickens, Gwendolyn Nickens, Jonathan Dale Nickens, Matthew Cyrus Hebert and Candice Beard Hebert, community property settlement.
Louisiana, State Of v. Graham Ivan, forfeiture/seizure.
Louisiana, State Of v. Raylynn Guitreau, forfeiture/seizure.
Louisiana, State Of v. Kevin Lazo, forfeiture/seizure.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Joshua Ray Laviolette, executory process.
Goshen Mortgage LLC v. Bernard Hayes Jr., Chandra Melancon Hayes aka Chandra M. Hayes aka Chandra Hayes, executory process.
Billy Ray Taylor Sr. v. Cremation, miscellaneous.
Ferguson Enterprises Inc v. Critical Path Resources Inc, Alvin G. Cormier II and Praxair Inc, monies due.
Kassandra Hurst v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Matthewc Babin, damages.
Pingora Loan Servicing LLC v. Brandon Creel aka Brandon Ray Creel and Kristi Creel, executory process.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Richard C. Bellard, executory process.
William J. Andrews Jr. v. Louisiana State Department of Public Safety, restricted driver's license.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Hunter P. Andermann aka Hunter Andermann, executory process.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc, Quest Trust 2006 X1, Backed Certificates Asset and 2006 X1 Series v. Rae Ann Dennis Tucker aka Rae Ann Pitre aka Rae Ann Dennis aka Rae Ann Tucker, Boyd Matthew Unopen Tucker, Boyd Matthew Tucker Jr. aka Boyd Matthew Tucker, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
David Brumfield v. Janet E. Brumfield, divorce.
Maria P. Bergstedt v. John Gregory Bergstedt, divorce.
Jerome P. Herek Sr. v. Aimee L. Kerek, divorce.
Karlee Vaughn, state Department of Children and Family Services, child support.
Michaelyn McCollister, state Department of Children and Family Services v. James Templet, child support.
Sherice Thomas, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Cody Edmond, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Tomeka Sullivan, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Tomeka Sullivan, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Tomeka Sullivan, child support.
Lailah Lang, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gary Ester, child support.
Deja Boudreaux, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Shawn Hamilton, child support.
Shelby Webre, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gilbert Hidalgo, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Tomeka Sullivan, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Tomeka Sullivan, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Tomeka Sullivan, child support.
Andrea Dischiavi, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jeffrey Ingle, child support.
Marikia Tassin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brian Morris Jr., child support.
MacI Carter, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Marcquel Harris, child support.
Canesha Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Calvin Lewis, child support.
Christopher Armstrong v. Gretchen Orcino Armstrong, divorce.
Gregory Gathers Sr. v. Danaya Gathers, divorce.
Rachael Renee Guillory v. Daniel Christopher Guillory, divorce.
Stefan Valentine v. Kelcie Stevens Valentine, divorce.
Cristel Capone Landry v. Todd Michel Landry, divorce.
David Victor Sr. v. Kenyetta Victor, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Erkle L. Watkins Baker
Succession of Alfred John Alberes Sr.
Succession of Paul Cashio
Succession of Joyce Faye Millet Aka, Joyce LeBlanc Millet, Leonce Joseph Millet Jr.
Succession of Brian Dennis Cowamn