Court cases filed in Ascension Parish May 23-27:
CIVIL SUITS
Melba Jackson Irvin v. Generator Power Technologies LLC, David L. Gaines Jr., Rescom Electric LLC, Travelers Property Casualty Co. America, Generac Power System Inc, ABC Insurance Co. and Def Insurance Co., damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Debbie A. Williams, executory process.
Larry Donnelly and Donna Donnelly v. Jeffrey Schilling, State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Paul P. Bennett, executory process.
Alona B. McDowell v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Jennifer Hill and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Caterri D. Franklin, executory process.
Discover Bank v. Annie M. Kelly, open account.
Discover Bank v. Cathy J. Griffiths, breach of contract.
Donovan Elder v. International Group Insurance Co. American and Apache Industrial Services, damages.
Amerihome Mortgage Co. LLC v. Seth M. Landry and Brynn A. Babin, executory process.
Jonathan Scott and Dana Scott v. Jaiden Breyonne Hines, Geico Casualty Co. and Hudson Insurance Co., damages.
Louisiana State University and University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors v. Derrick Zmarquest McNeil, open account.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Mitchell Johnson, agreement.
Angelene Gordon and Gage McEniry v. Jerrod Lee Selman, visitation.
Pamela V. Herrera Sanchez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gomez Andry Marsel Tejeda aka Andry Marsel Tejeda Gomez, UIFSA.
Sandra Weams v. Alfred Martin, Bek Enterprises Inc. and West American Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Charmon Thomas and Anthony J. Coleman, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennie Heard, open account.
Premier Service Team LLC v. Michelle Freyder and James Freyder, breach of contract.
Shalita Blouin v. Bethany Babin, United Rentals and Ace American Insurance Co., damages.
Stephen dba Hilliard Swh Trucking Inc. v. Parish Of Ascension and XYZ Insurance Co. Inc., damages.
Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon v. Maria Castillo and Concert Insurance Co., damages.
Alex B. Derousselle and Ashlyn S. Derousselle v. Leader Gasket Technologies Inc., Eriks North America Inc., Turner Industries Group LLC, ABC Insurance Co., Def Insurance Co. and GHI Insurance Co., damages.
Christopher Ryan Washington Jr. v. Ascension Parish Sheriffs Office, Bobby Sheriff Webre, Paul (IND/CAP) Hall, John 1. Doe, John 2. Doe and John 3. Doe, damages.
Eric Bertolet and Miranda Bertolet v. Underwriters At Lloyds London Certain, damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Denham Springs v. Edwin H. Vernon Jr. aka Edwin Howard Vernon Jr., Erica M. Roberts aka Erica Michelle Roberts, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Thibodaux v. Rebecca Wahden aka Rebecca Stein Wahden and William Wahden, executory judgment.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Lillian M. Joseph, executory process.
Dana Thompson v. Billy L. Guillard, Moons Towing Service Inc and Acord Insurance, damages.
Dwayne Wright v. Bennys Express Car Wash of Gonzales LLC, damages.
Devon Young and Norseen Wells v. John Doe, MBG Services LLC, Mbg Lawn & Landscape LLC and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Discover Bank v. Darron L. Hartley, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jeanne Laborde, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Patrick Bell, promissory note.
(individual on behalf of) Mary Dinh, (individual on behalf of) Adam Anh Tran and Noah Minor Tran v. Geico Casualty Co., John Myers and Wynika Houston, damages.
Kayla Baylock v. Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Jonathan P. Jackson, damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Carlos Licon Jr., executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Brandi Gonzales v. Brian Gonzales, divorce.
Kara Janae Grey Gautreau v. Dathan Joel Gautreau, divorce.
Craig Clay Thomas v. Ladacia Scioneaux Thomas, divorce.
Kathy Braud, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Amy Joffrion, child support.
Ariel Ballard, state Department of Children and Family Services and Adonis Robinson v. Donald Robinson, child support.
Lakayla Clark, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Qasim Alanos, child support.
Swantrickle Carter, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Michael Link, child support.
Victor J. Garcia v. Molli Garcia, divorce.
Bankson Allen Joseph v. Bankson Kim Vicknair, divorce.
Britni F. Burleigh v. Brandon K. Burleigh, divorce.
Maria Emerson Jacobs v. Waldorf Jacobs, divorce.
Yakisha Williams Hughes v. Brodrick J. Rosser, divorce.
Julie M. Bergeron Brignac v. Brian Dwayne Brignac, divorce.
Cristi Andrea Morales v. Luis Pacheco, divorce.
Santos Leonor Alvarez v. Jose Maria Perez Melgar, divorce.
Gabrielle F. Knapp v. Paul W. Knapp, divorce.
Jennifer L. Fontenot v. Caleb Brad Fontenot, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Chase Michael Martin
Succession of James Crawford Fontenot
Succession of Frank T. Janca
Succession of James N. Zimmerle Sr.
Succession of Irving J. Schexnayder
Succession of James Brian Brown
Succession of Robert Joseph Gomez, Elda Breaux Perera Gomez