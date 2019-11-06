Several area law enforcement agencies are working together to participate in “No Shave November,” a national effort to raise awareness and funding for the fight against cancer in the month.
Deputies and officers who donate $25 will be allowed to grow a beard during the month of November. Typically, per policy, many agencies prohibit facial hair other than a mustache. These policies will be suspended for the month of November for those who donate money at each agency.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spearheaded the project and challenged several other agencies. Those agencies are: Gonzales Police Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Thibodaux Police Department, Lockport Police Department, Golden Meadow Police Department and the Port Fourchon Harbor Police.
All money collected will be donated to the American Cancer Society at the end of the month, according to a news release from Sheriff Bobby Webre .
Everyone is welcomed to join in the efforts to participate and raise money. Checks can be made out to the American Cancer Society and dropped off at your local law enforcement agency.
The American Cancer Society funds and conducts research, shares expert information, supports patients and spreads the word about prevention. For more information on the American Cancer Society, visit www.cancer.org.