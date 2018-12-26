Ascension Parish recently broke ground on a new park in Hillaryville, at 5120 Galaxy Blvd., in the Astroland subdivision, behind the 5th Ward Fire Station.
“This is part of our commitment to bring recreation to all areas of the parish,” Parish President Kenny Matassa said. “I want to especially thank Mr. Jesse Bartley for spearheading this project and helping to make it a reality.”
Phase I of the project will include a parking lot, covered pavilion and handicap-accessible restrooms. It is expected to be completed by early spring 2019.
Phase II will include a basketball court and a walking trail.