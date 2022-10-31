Parish buildings to close on Election Day
All Ascension Parish government building will be closed on Election Day, Nov. 8.
“We have decided it is best to close the facilities to make the spaces available for residents to vote, as well as give our parish employees the time to cast their own ballots," said Parish President Clint Cointment. "The exercise of democracy is one of the finest and most important acts we engage in as Americans. Ascension Parish Government is happy to support this.”
Veterans honored at programs
- A Veterans Day program is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park, 612 Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
- A Veterans Day Mass and program start with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, followed by a Mass at 8:20 a.m. The program is presented by the City of Donaldsonville, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Donaldsonville Elks Lodge 1153, Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and several family members of veterans and community volunteers. The program honors American Legion Post 98, Veterans for Foreign Wars Post 3766 and all veterans.
- Veterans will be honored at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 during the Ascension Parish Veterans Parade in Gonzales. The parade starts on Irma Boulevard, turns onto Worthey Road, then travels north on Burnside Avenue and ends on Cornerview Road.
Fall craft fair seeking vendors
The Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 Auxiliary is seeking vendors for its Nov. 12 Fall Craft Fair.
The craft fair is set from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the post hall on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. The event will include indoor and outdoor spaces, food truck and local vendors.
Anyone interested in selling their wares can email anolen21@yahoo.com.
Christmas Crusade opens application process
Ascension Parish residents needing assistance with Christmas toys can pick up an application at five Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office locations.
Pick up applications at the Gonzales Business Office, 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales; Donaldsonville Business Office, 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; District 2 substation, 13200 Airline Highway., Gonzales; and District 3 substation, 38567 La. 42, Prairieville.
The offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Friday. Deadline to apply is Nov. 14.
For more than 25 years, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has collected and distributed toys to children across the parish.
For more information, call Sgt. Misty Turner at (225) 621-8827.
Volunteers needed for Boucherie and Balloons
Volunteer Ascension is looking for volunteers for the Boucherie and Balloons festival Dec. 2-5 at 9690 Airline Hwy., Sorrento.
Volunteers are needed to assist in a number of areas throughout the weekend. For information, email tiffany@volunteerascesnion.org or call (225) 644-7655 or visit https://volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com.