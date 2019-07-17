The assistant principal of Oak Grove Primary School, Bridgett Hudson, has been promoted to principal of the Prairieville school. She started this month, as principal Eve Fredric assumes an instructional supervisor position.
Hudson began her professional career as an educator in 1989 as a substitute teacher and then a classroom teacher in St. Landry Parish. She served five years at Eunice Junior High School as a seventh-grade math teacher. In 1994, she relocated to Ascension Parish and began working as a math teacher at St. Amant Middle School. After 12 years, Hudson became assistant principal of Oak Grove Primary in 2007.
Hudson earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Southern University. Prior to earning her master's degree, she obtained teacher certification from McNeese State University.
A native of DeQuincy, Hudson and her husband, Darrell, have two children, Nicholas and Hailey. Both children are products of Ascension Public Schools.