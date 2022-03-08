Registration is underway for Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office's new Explorers Program for teen ages 14-18.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said the new program, for Ascension Parish teens, is designed to offers training and experience in basic law enforcement.
"Our goal is to provide youth with skills they can use to maintain a high standard of discipline, respect, honor, and dedication to excellence in all areas of their lives," Webre said.
Explorers will learn about the law, law enforcement techniques and organizational skills. Classes will include shooting range education, K9 operations, traffic safety, self-defense, first aid/CPR, crime scenes and SWAT.
Explorers will have the opportunity to work on both team and individual assignments to help improve teamwork skills and self-confidence, Webre said.
The program is an extension of the department's Junior Deputies program.
Explorers will meet every third Tuesday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., with classes set for April 19 to Nov. 1, at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Range, 9134 S. St. Landry Road, Gonzales.
Applications are available at the Sheriff’s Office Range or at https://ascensionsheriff.com/apso-launches-new-explorers-program-aimed-to-give-teens-inside-look-into-lawenforcement/. Email completed application to bweinberger@ascensionsheriff.com
For more information, call the Ascension Parish Sheriffs Community Outreach Division at (225) 621-8361, or email bweinberger@ascensionsheriff.com.