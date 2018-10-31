Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Oct. 15-19:
CIVIL SUITS
Halle Haydel v. Succession, tutorship.
Hadija Bastos v. Tutorship.
Republic Finance LLC v. Lynester Mitchell, executory judgment.
Synchrony Bank v. Cynthia Bell, open account.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. Tasheka Jacobs, promissory note.
Synchrony Bank v. Donna Saint, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Yazmin Valdez, open account.
Bank of America Na v. Sheila Kay Hudson aka Sheila Magee, Johnny Ray Hudson, George R. Melancon, Melaine C. Melancon and Helen S. Ballard, declaratory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Darrin M. Landry, open account.
Family Financial Services v. Tameka Gilbert and Blake Frye, executory judgment.
Quality Concrete Group LLC v. Blue Pools Ocean, Lisa Poitier and Jehu Poitier, open account.
Mikayla Randall v. Geneva Richardson and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kristlynn B. Brooks, open account.
State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co. v. Soto Damaris Ramirez, damages.
Redemption Financial Services LLC dba Nat Auto Accept v. Morris Green Jr., executory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Shane M. Mason, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Carl Sepulvado, open account.
Joseph Cook v. Geico Casualty Co., Zurich American Insurance Co., Geico Indemnity Co. and Benjamin Barbee, damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sarah D. Pollet, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associtaes LLC v. Virginia Bruno, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robert Singleton, open account.
Sychrony Bank v. Scott Leach, open account.
United Community Bank v. Elizabeth Gautreau Guitreau, executory process.
Jeffrey Heggelund v. Robert Mattson and Geico General Insurance Co., damages.
Ally Financial Inc. v. Hunter William Brewer, open account.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. Wilbert J. Lavergne Sr., open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kerry Robertson and Shivory Thibodeaux, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jimmie Green III, contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Omari McIntyre and Dulce Mar, contract.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. Tamara R. Jones, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Charlette Greene, contract.
Adam Sukkar v. Go Auto Insurance Co., K and K Insurance Co. dba Speciality Benefits Inc. and Tenisha J. Toussaint, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. James Wilson and Shantell Wilson, monies due.
First Guaranty Mortgagecorporation v. Nicholas Oneal Babin aka Nicholas O. Babin aka Nicholas Babin, executory process.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Sharon Ann Youngblood aka Sharon A. Youngblood aka Sharon Youngblood, executory process.
United States of Americarural Dev. and United States Department of Agriculture v. Verna M. Landry, executory process.
Acac Inc and Cash Approved v. Myra Ann Joseph, promissory note.
Suntrust Bank v. Caroline Holloway R. Finch, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Tericka Lashawn Joseph, executory process.
Frances Abington v. Geico Casualty Co., Allstate Insurance Co. and Mason Dayne Prejean, damages.
Calvin Cortez v. Allstate Insurance Co., Catherine Eure and Elizabeth Eure, damages.
Nicholas B. Latta v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety and License Control and Driver Impt. Division, hardship license.
Charyl H. (on behalf of a minor) Engelhardt v. Morgan Ann Potts, Allstate Insurance Co. and USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Byron G. Leon v. Jeffs Bar & Lounge, Jeffrey Leon Henry Jr., David Hampton Jr., Moses Morris Johnson, Jeffrey Henry Sr. and Brandon Paul Hood, damages.
United States of America Rural Dev. and United States Department of Agriculture v. Raynelle Guidry, executory process.
First Investors Financial Serv Inc and First Investors Servicing Corp. v. Deddrick Barrow and Sheena Kniefe Hayes, executory process.
At Ascension Crossing Lakes v. Willie J. Ursin, monies due.
Us Bank National Association v. William Gregory Abboud, executory process.
Our Next Steps LLC dba Barre Studio Sculpt and Shelly Saurage v. Magnolia Mayhem LLC, Morgan Fka Banta and Morgan M. Russell, breach of contract.
Mikki B. Guillaume v. State of Louisiana Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Amanda Walters v. Eleisa Wallin, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Nicole E. Campione v. Lance A. Campione, divorce.
Anthony Russo Jr. and Laura G. Richardson Russo v. Regime Matrimonial, matrimonial agreement.
Frank David Norton v. Courtney Bailey Norton, divorce.
Douglas Carmichael Davis v. Kanada Roynell Davis, divorce.
Jasmine Spikes, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Antonio Broadway, child support.
Selena Lemaire, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Quinston Gautreaux, child support.
Samantha Renee Spostle v. Ryan Michael Guidry, divorce.
Evelyn Thomas Sanders v. Elliott Blaine Sanders, divorce.
Sherry Lambert, state Department of Children and Family Services v. James Marchand, child support.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Jorda J. Young Sr.
Succession of John G. Tullier Sr.
Succession of Shirley C. Rodeillat Babin
Succession of Lionel Paul Lambert
Succession of Raymond E. Budenich Jr.
Succession of Norma W. Landry
Succession of Telesphore Joseph LeBlanc