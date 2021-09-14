Michael Howell, of Ascension Parish, showed up Saturday at the Gonzales Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to volunteer for the church's Helping Hands project.
Church members from Texas, Michael James and his son, Grant, welcomed Howell and asked him to join their team to fill one of the many work orders the group had received from Hurricane Ida survivors who needed help.
More than 2,500 volunteers and church members from several states descended on the church's command centers in Slidell, Hammond and Gonzales on Friday to fill work orders to muck out, cut trees and tarp roofs.
Brad Hughes, first counselor, Baton Rouge Stake president and member of the Gonzales church, said Helping Hands is a disaster relief outreach that brings together members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their neighbors to provide community service.
"We are about service," Hughes said as he surveyed the volunteers working under the command center tent in the church's parking lot on La. 30 in Gonzales. "It's a blessing for us to serve."
Hughes was happy to see former Gonzales resident Jacob Gazave, who now lives in Texas. Gazave, who recently sold his Gonzales home, said he wanted to help with the relief efforts.
The parking lot included cars with license plates from Mississippi, Texas and Alabama in addition to Louisiana. Hughes said his church members are used to traveling to other states to aid after disasters. Hughes has worked with Helping Hands from Florida to Texas.
Mark Salmon, of Dothan, Alabama, brought 15 volunteers with him from his church and more are set to arrive, he said. His team helped to set up logistics and operations for the weekend.
The church members sat under the tent Saturday morning registering volunteers and handing out work orders. They were their busiest around 7 a.m., Hughes said.
Helping Hands began in South Florida in 1992 for Hurricane Andrew recovery. Since then, hundreds of thousands of volunteers have donated millions of hours of service to their communities in nearly every corner of the world, according to literature from the church.
Hughes said the church also has a Just Serve program that connects area volunteers to "everyday opportunities to help our neighbors."
Helping Hands expects to provide assistance for the next four to six weeks, with most of the work taking place on the weekend. The volunteers working from the Gonzales command center are camping out at Duplessis Park.
He said most of Saturday's work was planned from LaPlace to Houma.
The work orders come from the Hurricane Home Cleanup Hotline, (844) 965-1386. Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to call the hotline.