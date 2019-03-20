The Louisiana Ammonia Producers recently distributed nearly 100 updated "Raising Radishes with Amazing Ammonia" school kits to second-grade classes in Ascension, St. James and Iberville parishes.
The kits include fertilizer, soil, peat pots, radish seeds, coloring books and journals for each student, as well as a classroom poster, achievement certificates, stickers and a detailed lesson plan. Louisiana Ammonia Producers worked with the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators to update the lesson plan, originally created 20 years ago, to bring it up-to-date with today’s academic standards.
“The Raising Radishes With Amazing Ammonia kits have helped second graders learn important math and science skills such as measurement and graphing for more than 20 years,” said LRCE executive director Kyle Finke. “We hope the updated curriculum will enhance these students’ learning experiences about products made locally that are used around the world.”
LAP members include CF Industries in Donaldsonville; Tampa Port Services LLC in St. James and Nutrien in Geismar. These companies employ approximately 750 people and contribute approximately $36 million to the economy in state and local taxes annually.